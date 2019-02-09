The Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee will be led by a man who was appointed to the panel when he was still a Mountain Pointe High School student.
Spencer Elliott was unanimously elected by the panel last week to replace three-year chairman Chad Blostone. The committee also elected Andrew Gasparro as vice chair.
Elliott was nominated for the panel in 2012 by Councilman Sal DiCiccio.
He said DiCiccio wanted “to ensure that there was a person serving on the committee who represented the future of Ahwatukee.”
“Since then my representative role has expanded notably, and I consider my current responsibility to be representing the interests of Ahwatukee Foothills as a whole,” Elliott said.
Elliott was born in Chandler but has been living in Ahwatukee since age 5. A graduate of the Kyrene schools system as well as Mountain Pointe, he graduated from ASU’s Barrett, the Honors College and the W.P. Carey School of Business on a prestigious Flynn Scholarship as well as one from the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce.
He also was awarded a McCord Scholarship, which is given to top business students and in May will be getting his master’s in finance from the Carey School.
Elliott is founder and president of two businesses, one involved in insurance and the other a consultant firm for small-business professionals.
Though Blostone will still be on the committee, he said it was time the panel had new blood at the helm.
One of his achievements as chair involved the Chandler Boulevard Extension, a 1.2-mile stretch between 27th and 19th avenues that opened in late 2017.
At the time the city Streets Transportation Department came before the panel to update its plans for the $11.5-million project, Blostone called attention to the fact that it was designed only as a two-lane thoroughfare.
He expressed alarm that there was no lane for emergency vehicles and said an accident could easily shut down the road
And he accused city bureaucrats of taking a cheap route that would hurt more than 800 Ahwatukee households – since the two-lane connector joined two four-lane stretches of Chandler Boulevard, in effect creating daily traffic jams at either end as vehicles merge from two lanes in each direction into one lane each way.
That section of Chandler Boulevard is the only way in or out for three communities – Foothills Reserve, Calabria and the Agave Heights Discovery Collection by Taylor Morrison.
Blostone and DiCiccio pressured streets officials to go back to the drawing board, and they finally conceded to include a third lane.
Log In
