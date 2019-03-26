Three local authors will also be on hand to meet people

Marty Gibson
Gibson just completed his second history of Ahwatukee, titled “Historic Tales from Ahwatukee Foothills,” published by History Press – a subsidiary of Arcadia Press, which published Gibson’s “Phoenix’s Ahwatukee-Foothills” as part of its “Images in America” series of history-in-pictures books.
Gibson calls “Tales” a “counterpoint” to his first book.
“This one is stories with 80 pictures and the other one was 180 photos and really no stories,” he said.
With an introduction by A. Wayne Smith – the landscape architect who planned Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course and much of Ahwatukee’s basic footprint – Gibson’s slender book tells 27 stories that are crammed with largely unknown facts about the community’s origins.
Some stories offer a fascinating glimpse into the origin of well-known landmarks – such as 48th Street. Others give the backstory on activities and things that are uniquely Ahwatukee – such as the Easter Parade and even this newspaper. Still other stories bring to life the pioneers of Ahwatukee, some memorialized by thoroughfares like Elliot and Ray roads and others barely known.
Vy Armour
Vy Armour, former owner of Pages Book Store, won numerous awards for her novel, “I’ll Always Be With You,” a book club favorite selection for the past three years.
It’s a fictional saga of three generations and how they help each other heal after a tragedy. An inspirational story of the power of family love.
Her most recent novel, “A MahJongg Mystery,” is a mystery. When one of the four weekly Mahjongg players dies mysteriously, the others try to solve what they suspect is a murder. Murder, romance and some MahJongg pointers thrown in for a fun read.
Jean Tossell and Jeanette Knudsen
Authors Jean Tossell and Jeanette Knudsen recently published “Design Your Retirement Lifestyle.”
When it comes to financing retirement years, people need to take advantage of every asset they own. One asset that’s overlooked is home design.
“Design Your Retirement Lifestyle,” shows how Design for Aging makes homes safe, comfortable and beautiful to live in. Staying at home as long as possible eases the worry of outliving one’s money.
It goes on to explain how to review one’s home and then outlines where to begin. Also included are numerous design tips and a few remodel projects. Most important, it shows how changes, even small ones, make a huge difference in your home’s safety and appearance.
Knudsen is an interior designer and Tossell is a copywriter with a financial background.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.