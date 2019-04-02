‘Second-range’ zoning change recommended for approval

Some future new homes in Ahwatukee may one day be allowed to include cooking stoves in areas set aside for aging parents or children who aren’t ready to leave the nest.
The Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee last week recommended approval of a change in the city Zoning Ordinance that permits stoves in so-called in-law attachments.
The amendment now moves Thursday, April 4, to the Planning Commission for a recommendation and then will go to the City Council in June for final approval.
But Ahwatukee homeowners would be advised not to go out and get a range if they have one of those attachments already.
Even if council approves it, the amendment would not be applied retroactively. Moreover, it would apply only in new subdivisions that are at least 15 acres where less than 25 percent of the lots already have been issued building permits.
There are other restrictions as well, including a limit of up to 900 square feet on the living quarters where the second range would be installed.
The change is aimed at adjusting to shifts in living arrangements where homeowners are caring for aging parents or when their adult children haven’t gone to find a home of their own.
“The evolving demographics of our country are changing the way we live,” Lannar Homes attorney Stephen Earl told the planning committee.
A growing number of Americans are living in a household with multiple adult generations as baby boomers look to support older parents as well as boomerang children struggling with student debt and a tough job market. Nearly a fifth of all homes in the country house multigenerational families.
Earl said Lannar already is building homes elsewhere that incorporate a small, apartment-like section in a private home and that they are located in HOAs where the rules prevent owners from turning them into short-term rentals.
Ahwatukee is among the eight of Phoenix’s 15 villages that could be affected by the zoning change, city planners told the committee.
