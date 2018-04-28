Controlled rock blasting has now become part of South Mountain Freeway workers’ push through a piece of South Mountain.
Periodic closures of Shaughnessey Road began last week and will continue indefinitely.
The closures are expected to last approximately 30 minutes, the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a release.
The reason for the blasting in this area is the same ADOT gave for blasting in other areas along the Pecos Road stretch: “Crews need to secure and clear the area before breaking large rock into smaller, more manageable pieces to create a path for the freeway through two ridges at the southwestern edge of South Mountain Park.”
The lasting will occur close to Foothills Reserve HOA, which is locked in a legal battle with resident Dietmar Hanke and ADOT over the agency’s efforts to take about 13 acres of common grounds. The agency has offered $2 million for the land, which it says is needed for the freeway, and the HOA wants more.
But Hanke is challenging ADOT’s right to seize the property to begin with, claiming the agency has not proved a need for the freeway and, hence, cannot use eminent domain to acquire the land.
The case is in Superior Court and it is unclear how long it could go on or whether it threatens ADOT’s target of opening the freeway in late 2019.
The 22-mile, eight-lane free – the state’s most expensive highway project in history at $1.7 billion – will link the W. 59th Street and Chandler interchanges on I-10, giving motorists a detour around the Broadway Curve and the usually congested stretch through downtown Phoenix.
ADOT said the blasting will continue into next year and that it would be scheduled only in the daytime. Message boards will provide advance notice of any traffic restrictions.
“There will be no more than one closure per day, and the work will comply with safety standards established by the city of Phoenix and the U.S. Bureau of Mines,” ADOT said.
Bulldozers and other heavy machinery also have been moved to the top of the ridge, where ADOT will be cutting a 200-foot-wide swath for the freeway path.
Native American tribes, including the Gila River Indian Community, had tried to stop ADOT from going through the mountain, arguing it was a sacred site. But federal courts rejected their arguments, and said ADOT had implemented safeguards to protect burial and historical sites in the freeway’s path.
South Mountain Freeway construction in the so-called center segment, a three-mile stretch between 51st Avenue and 32nd Lane, began last month. Crews began to install right-of-way fencing, salvage trees and cactuses and assess the soil, rock and depth of groundwater along the freeway alignment.
