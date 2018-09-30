Kendra Pieratt was heading for a delayed honeymoon vacation with her husband of three years, Kyle Pierratt, when her plans – and her life – hit a roadblock.
“It was certainly an interesting summer,” said the co-owner of CK’s Tavern and Grill in Ahwatukee.
Her “interesting summer” began when her May 25 mammogram – her first – came back “not normal.”
Given the news by phone, Pieratt, who turned 40 in April, was reassured it wasn’t unusual.
“They said that was common for the first mammogram, and they wanted me to come back for another,” she recalled.
But after her second mammogram six days later, the radiologist told her he was “concerned” about the reading.
One week after that, she underwent a biopsy.
And the next day, June 6, changed her life forever: “They called me and told me I had breast cancer in my left breast.”
After meeting with a surgeon, an MRI was performed June 7 to assess the extent of the cancer.
That same day, Kyle and Kendra Pieratt left on their three-year delayed honeymoon in the Turks and Caicos Islands with more to discuss than what to eat and drink and how much beach time to spend.
First was the matter of her desire to be onsite during the restaurant’s extensive kitchen remodel, already on the books for July 19.
The second was whether to undergo a radical mastectomy on both breasts.
“We still had fun on our honeymoon, but we also talked a lot about what I would do,” Pieratt recalled.
“I’d asked my doctor what she would do if I were her daughter – both my husband and I were there – and she said she’d recommend I remove both. Everybody’s different, but that’s what we decided. I also decided to delay the surgery until Aug. 7 so I’d be free to fully concentrate on recovering and getting better.”
True to form, two weeks after surgery and as soon as she could drive, she was back at work. There followed another week off for the first reconstruction procedure.
With Breast Cancer Awareness Month starting next Monday, Oct. 1, Pieratt is pursuing her goal of telling other women that even though there may be no history of breast cancer in their family, it’s still possible the disease might strike.
“My goal now is to encourage every woman to go and get a mammogram,” she said. “People ask me if it’s awkward to talk about, and I say ‘awkward’ went out the window a while ago!”
“There’s no way I want people to feel sorry for me, I know there are other women who’ve had a lot harder go of it than me,” said Pieratt, a perennial nominee for the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce’s Palo Verde Women in Business Award, who jokingly calls herself “the Susan Lucci” of the award.
Like the TV soap opera star who was nominated for years for a daytime Emmy before actually winning it, Pieratt has been an also-ran for the Chamber award.
Pieratt is working hard to mark October with special fundraising, tabletop reminders, and specially-designed t-shirts.
She co-owns the 14-year-old CKs with her father and mother, Jim and Joanne Flaum, and her brother Chad Flaum – CK’s is named for Chad and Kendra.
“When I was recovering, I was thinking of doing a big, crazy fundraiser in October with a couple bands and hundreds of raffle items, but my husband said, ‘Kendra, you’re not going to have time to do all that the way you want it done,’ and of course that was right, so I decided to do it on a smaller scale,” she said, adding he and her family have been “super supportive” throughout.
Instead, she decided on a month-long fundraiser beginning with a “Paint the Walls Pink” endeavor.
CK’s patrons will be able to purchase pink paper ribbons for $10 and $20 each on which they can ink their names, or make dedications or even purchase as a memoriam. The pink ribbons will be taped up throughout the bar and restaurant areas.
All proceeds from this fundraiser are earmarked for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, whose stated mission is “to prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing the world’s most promising research.”
“I’m very big on having the money I raise go to the cause. So, I did a lot of research. There’s a ton of charities out there, and this one was one of the top recommended, as 90 percent of their money is spent on their program,” said Pieratt.
She said she also likes the idea of kids getting involved in the fundraising.
“We have a lot of kids who come to CKs, and I wanted them to feel a part of this, too. Sometimes people don’t know how to donate or feel they don’t have a big enough amount to donate, but this is something even kids can do.
“My son Gavin is 10 and my stepdaughter Campbell is 9, and I know they’ll be using their piggy bank money to donate.”
Specially-designed t-shirts will also be sold with net proceeds going to BCRF.
“I researched and created some special shirts for October’s fundraiser. CK’s logo is normally in red, but this month it’s in pink,” she said of the shirts available in small through XXL.
The $20 shirts are artistically fashioned with a black, white and pink flag background, with CK’s logo in pink on the field of stars, and FIGHT, again in pink, vertically placed along the right border.
“Men will wear them too because they’re not super-feminine, and besides, real men wear pink,” said Pieratt with her winning smile.
The number of commemorative t-shirts are limited, and are available immediately.
“If we have to, we’ll put in a second order,” she said after wondering aloud if the order of 144 shirts was sufficient.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among U.S. women – lung cancer remains first. In 2018, an estimated 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women, with 63,960 cases of non-invasive breast cancer.
Non-invasive cancers are confined to the ducts and lubules and have not spread to surrounding tissue or other parts of the body. A lymph node taken from Pieratt during surgery proved to be noninvasive.
After her diagnosis, Pieratt had lunch with a friend when the friend’s older sister, who is 41, remarked that she was behind in getting her mammogram.
She went for her mammogram after that lunch, and learned she, too, had breast cancer.
“We say everything happens for a reason, but it was her hearing of my diagnosis that sent her for that mammogram,” said Pieratt.
“A woman doesn’t always feel a lump in her breast or have any signs of the disease, and that’s why a mammogram is so important.”
Although Breast Cancer Awareness is the entire month of October, the third Friday of the month is designated National Mammogram Day. Some physicians advise a first mammogram at age 40, while others suggest starting at 50.
Kendra Pieratt said women should discuss it with their doctor – and then “go get a mammogram.”
