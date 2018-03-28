The controversy over Club West Golf Course’s deterioration accelerated last week on several fronts.
Those developments included:
• A group of golfers pondered asking the state Attorney General to conduct a civil or criminal investigation into what happened to the money they paid for membership in a semi-private club started by course owner Richard Breuninger and his Club West Golf Management company. They may decide tonight what to do after hearing from the investor who sued Breuninger.
• That investor, William Day, offered to assume the course’s debts and pay a delinquent $200,00 water bill if Breuninger is ousted from anything to do with Club West. Day’s lawyer, Jeffrey Proper, said his offer was rejected because it did not include any money for Breuninger himself.
• Former course owner Wilson Gee said he has formally warned Breuninger and his Inter Tribal Golf Association that they are late on his $1.3 million mortgage and that the course may wind up in a trustee sale unless they catch up on the payments.
• Biscuits owner Lloyd Melton told AFN that he hopes to reopen his restaurant at the Club West Clubhouse once the city puts a meter for water service to his eatery in his name.
All this activity transpired as the course’s blanket of grass disappeared, deprived of water since the city cut off service Feb. 22.
Breuninger and Inter Tribal Golf Association bought the course officially on Dec. 1 for $1.3 million, signing a note held by Gee.
By that time, the over-seeding that Breuninger started about two months earlier had produced a lush green landscape.
In the meantime, he offered golfers a chance to join a semi-private club he was starting at Club West, promising a number of perks such as advance booking, preferred tee times and free cart use and balls in return for anywhere between $3,600 and $6,000 that covered membership dues through the end of next year.
Some of those golfers attended a meeting March 20 and said they were told by three representatives of Club West Golf Management that Day was responsible for paying expenses, including the water bill.
The claim drew a stinging response by Day’s lawyer, who called it “a joke and a lie.”
“My client put in $350,000 and had no obligation to put in another dime,” Proper told AFN, saying in return Day was supposed to have a 40 percent share of Club West Golf Management. “The thought that he was supposed to feed the kitty and pay the bills, including the water bills, is a fiction. I can’t believe someone said that with a straight face.”
Proper said he can prove that Day didn’t have any authority to sign checks on behalf of Club West Golf Management and that no documentation exists that suggests he had responsibility for paying its bills.
But he said that during a separate meeting last week with three representatives of Club West Golf Management, Day offered to take on all its debt – including the payment of the water bill – if Breuninger left the company.
“The bottom line is we said we’d take over the club, that we’ll pay all the bills if he leaves,” Proper said. “They made it clear Richard wants money to walk away. We’re prepared to take over the club and the debts and go forward but we will not give Richard a dime.”
Breuninger has not returned calls from AFN seeking comment.
When Day filed a lawsuit seeking to get access to the financial records of Club West Golf Management, Breuninger did not file a response in court.
Meanwhile, the semi-private club members are meeting at 6 p.m. today, March 28, at the Club West Community Center to continue a discussion they started in a meeting there March 21.
Day has agreed to attend and answer their questions and after that, the members may decide what, if anything, to do.
During the March 21 meeting, their concern focused more on the Club West Golf Course’s future than on the money they paid for membership in the semi-private – although many expressed anger as well at what happened to those fees.
“I want a golf course,” said one attendee. “I do think we’ve been lied to.”
Many of the approximate 30 golfers who attended the March 21 meetingare longtime residents of Club West and said they had been living in the community since the course was opened in November 1993.
Some recalled meeting with Breuninger late last year when he was pitching membership in the semi-private club and said that he held up a bottle of water and assured them that Club West would never have a water problem again.
That was an apparent reference to Gee’s decision two years ago – and again last summer – to reduce and even stop irrigation.
Gee said he could not afford some $700,000 in water bills from the Phoenix Water Services Department, which has been feeding the course with expensive potable water for more than a decade after it dismantled a pumping station that had provided cheaper waste water to the site.
“There’s only one problem and that’s water,” said Jim Lindstrom, who had launched an unsuccessful effort in late 2016 to have Club West residents buy and operate the course.
Lindstrom, who attended the meeting out of curiosity and did not join the semi-private club, said the course will continue to remain in jeopardy “unless a water solution is found.”
Gee is continuing engineering studies to run a pipe from an SRP canal to Club West, but it is unclear who will pay for the estimated $1.3 million cost of installing it.
Lindstrom said the Foothills HOA, which relies on its own well to irrigate its golf course, has agreed to pay a third of the cost since the pipe could be used if its well ever runs dry.
Lindstrom’s explanation made some of the golfers even angrier over how Inter Tribal Golf and Club West Golf Management have handled the course.
“The core issue is that this fellow promised us publicly the water issue was permanently solved,” said one member, urging that the group ask the state Attorney General to conduct a civil or even a criminal investigation into what many considered “consumer fraud.”
The club members decided to call on Day for his side of the story in light of what some of them said they heard from the Club West Golf Management representatives March 20 and then will again discuss what they should do.
Some totaled up the amount of money that has gone to Club West Management and suggested there could be as much as $700,000 in unaccounted money. That would include the $350,000 that Day invested, possibly close to $250,000 in semi-private club fees and $100,000 that Biscuits owner Lloyd Melton said he loaned Breuninger.
But several golfers said there also may be as much as $500,000 in greens fees that Club West Golf Management collected from players while the course was playable in November through early February.
Proper said he and Day would welcome the state Attorney General’s intervention in the case.
“We welcome that,” he said. “Bill Day has no control. He has no rights to do much of anything.”
Breuninger‘s future as the course owner also is unclear, since Gee said he’s warned him of the trustee sale in case he doesn’t catch up on his payments.
Proper said Breuninger’s monthly payment on the note is $40,000.
“I haven’t pulled the trigger yet because he (Breuninger) did make half a month’s payment,” Gee said. “He still owes half for this month and April isn’t too far away.”
Club West Golf Course owner Richard Breuninger has been warned by former course owner Wilson Gee to catch up on payments on the $1.3 million he owes on the site.
