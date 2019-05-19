Keystone Montessori kids head to world competition

The Keystone Montessori team includes, from left, David Sadowski, parent and coach; Breanna Sadowski, third grade; Min-Yi Cao, first grade; Liam Fong, second grade; Yan-Ru Cao, third grade; Oliver Grandmont, third grade; Sofia Moore, fourth grade; Luis Haeussler, second grade; and Jess Morales Ruán, head coach. (Photo courtesy of Keystone Montessori).