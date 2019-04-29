Fatal shootout here originated with a kidnapping probe

The wild shootout April 11 at a busy Ahwatukee intersection that ended in the death of a woman and sent four federal agents and four suspects to the hospital culminated a month-long investigation that began with the kidnapping of an immigrant who had illegally crossed the border.
Papers filed in federal court last week provided an insight into the human trafficking investigation that ended in a confrontation at Elliot Road and 48th Street between Homeland Security agents and five suspects in which nearly two dozen shots were exchanged.
The shooting came as agents were trying to serve a search warrant on a car they had spotted a little earlier on I-10 that contained two suspects, Valentina Valenzuela, 24, and Warren Evam Jose, 36, of Sells, near the Mexican-United States border.
The shootout claimed the life of Theresa Juan, also known as Theresa Medina-Thomas, a mother in her 20s also from Sells, who was sitting in the backseat with two other people.
A grand jury last week indicted Jose on 17 felony counts, including transporting illegal aliens for profit resulting in death and endangerment, assault on a federal officer and other crimes. Valenzuela was indicted on three felony counts.
Jose and Valenzuela have been under investigation since early March, when an illegal border crosser told authorities that he had been abducted by the couple.
Tohono O’Odham Nation Police Department had found the victim with blistered feet and dehydrated on March 20 and he explained that he had been walking two days earlier to Sells to turn himself into law enforcement authorities because he needed medical attention.
The migrant was walking on Highway 86 when an SUV with four occupants stopped him and offered to drive him to the hospital.
Instead, they took him to a home and “made a threatening motion for him to enter the residence,” court papers state.
The migrant “was kept at the house despite his multiple requests to be taken to a hospital and at one point was threatened by a subject, later identified as Johnson Ortiz, with a knife and told to shut up,” an affidavit states.
The migrant “was asked what his final destination was, how much money he had, if he knew anyone that had money to pay for him and was told that they would send someone to talk to him eventually about payment.”
The victim managed to escape about 24 hours later through a window.
About a week later, according to the affidavit, Warren Jose was seen during a “suspected alien smuggling event in Tucson.”
Authorities had been following Jose’s SUV along I-10 when the suspects got off at the Elliot Road exit in what agents called an “evasive action.”
After they were confronted by agents, Jose, who was in the front passenger seat, pulled out an assault rifle and started firing.
“Agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop by activating their emergency lights and sirens,” a criminal complaint filed in the case states. “At that time, the vehicle accelerated and fled from agents, striking multiple vehicles and causing one agent’s vehicle to crash into a wall.
“Once the (vehicle) spun out, the front seat passenger, later identified as Warren Jose, began opening fire on agents with an AK-47-type assault rifle, striking multiple vehicles,” the complaint added.
Also, in the vehicle were two other illegal border crossers, authorities said.
Both Jose and Valenzuela are in jail pending further court action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.