Legislators tripled their daily allowance

Brushing aside the “optics’’ of the last-minute action, state lawmakers last week voted to triple their daily allowance.
Rep. Michelle Udall, R-Mesa, said that, under different circumstances, she might have opposed the hike in allowance.
But she pointed out that lawmakers last year approved a 9 percent increase in the average pay for teachers, with another 5 percent in the budget for this coming school year and 5 percent more earmarked for the following year.
“Having done that in the past year and the past days, I think this is appropriate,’’ Udall said.
Nothing in the measure affects the $24,000 salary, as that can be raised only with voter approval. That last occurred in 1998; subsequent ballot measures for a salary increase have been defeated.
The approval by the full House and Senate came after Rep. Noel Campbell, R-Prescott, urged colleagues to make the vote on the politically risky move bipartisan and unanimous.
“It will give cover to anybody who has questions about it,’’ he said. “If we do this in unison, 60 of us (in the House) vote, that is a message, a strong message to everybody out there, that you’re not going to attack us and peel us off, one at a time and threaten us with retaliation because we voted to raise our per diem rate.’’
But Campbell did not get his wish as legislators from both parties found reasons to oppose the move.
Out-county lawmakers now get $60 a day for the first 120 days the Legislature is in session, counting weekends, a rate not raised since 1984.
Under the terms of HB 2760, they would be been entitled to $129 a day for lodging and $56 for meals.
HB 2760 also raises the allowance for those who live in Maricopa County — people who can go home every night and even have outside jobs — from $35 a day to $92.50.
That was enough to convince several two in-county legislators to withhold their support.
“I live in Glendale so I don’t drive that far,’’ said Republican Rep. Anthony Kern. And he decried the timing — the vote coming on the last days of the session — as well as “the optics’’ of lawmakers approving a sharp increase in their allowance.
Rep. Athena Salman, D-Tempe, questioned the flat rate, regardless of what actual out-of-pocket expenses lawmakers incur.
She cited a 1947 Arizona Supreme Court ruling upheld the legality of per diem allowance but with language saying the law “provides for actual and necessary expenses for subsistence and lodging to the extent that these are supported by receipts and vouchers.’’
And Rep. Aaron Lieberman, D-Phoenix, questioned the idea of lawmakers approving more money for themselves even when they refused to restore all of the funds that have been cut during the recession in state aid to public schools.
The whole idea of the vote — particularly on what is shaping up to be the last day of the legislative session — drew raised eyebrows from teachers who have been at the Capitol monitoring the votes on spending bills.
“I can’t get beyond the irony of your plight and how it is so incredibly parallel to what is going on with teachers,’’ testified Christine Marsh. She was named the 2016 Teacher of the Year and was one of the prime proponents of higher pay.
Marsh pointed out that proponents of the allowance hike, like Rep. Charlene Fernandez, D-Yuma, have said the low salary — $24,000 a year — coupled with the lack of adequate reimbursement has resulted in few people telling her they are interested in running for the Legislature.
“And yet that, of course, is what teachers are facing,’’ Marsh said.
She said lawmakers voting to hike their expenses should be ready for other parallels, like people telling them they knew what the job paid when they took it and they shouldn’t complain about the pay.
“That’s what we hear,’’ Marsh said. “And it’s offensive and not very cool.’’
Rep. Bret Roberts, R-Maricopa, argued that this is different, as the allowance for lawmakers comes out of the House and Senate budgets, not the state general fund which is where the dollars are allocated for teacher pay raises.
That, however, drew a verbal slap from Fernandez who pointed out that all of the cash, whether for teacher salaries or legislative payments, comes from the same pocket of tax dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.