ASU touring suicide exhibit becomes a powerful symbol

An Arizona State University student broke into tears when she saw hundreds of backpacks – owned by students who had completed suicide – scattered on a lawn outside the Student Services building last week.
The stark but powerful exhibit brought back memories of how Charlie Zakanycz’s little brother had contemplated taking his own life and how a friend had taken her own life.
“Mental health shouldn’t be stigmatized,” Zakanycz said, noting that her brother sought counseling and she hopes the exhibit will motivate others to do the same.
The backpacks comprise Active Minds’ “Send Silence Packing” exhibit, which is being taken across the country to college campuses. Each backpack includes a letter from a loved one or a note about its deceased owner.
The exhibit has been viewed by more than 900,000 people since its debut on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in 2008. The ASU exhibit was its first in Arizona and another is planned at the University of Arizona on April 29.
Katherine Moeur, who is enrolling to pursue a master’s in education to become a science teacher, said she went through a rough time mentally in high school. She said no teachers helped her through that period in her life, but she wants to do a better job helping her future students.
“I think it’s a beautiful exhibit and it’s emotionally powerful,” Moeur said. “It makes me think about what I’ve gone through.”
Moeur said she supports a suicide prevention bill working its way through the legislature that would require mandatory training of school employees, working in grades 6-12, to recognize the early warning signs of suicide. Education students also would be required to receive the training.
“I am going into education because I want to make a difference in young people’s lives,” Moeur said.
Students silently read the stories of how the one-time owners of the backpacks had taken their lives. Some took pictures that might end up on social media. Other people appeared to shun the exhibit, not wanting to think about suicide.
Representatives from ASU’s Counseling Center were available to speak with students or to make referrals.
Gut-wrenching stories about the students were attached to many of the backpacks, along with pictures of victims and obituaries.
Family members clearly were reaching out through the exhibit as another way to prevent others from suffering the same loss of a young person with great potential to suicide.
One student paused to look at the backpacks and sat in a crouching position to read about the person who had lost their life. She said she had thought about killing herself.
She said she is in a constant state of worry about handling the expense of going to a university and meeting expectations as the first member of her family to go to college.
“I want to be successful for myself and for my family,” she said.
Michele Gaines, a wellness coach at ASU’s teacher’s college, said the exhibit helped raise awareness on a difficult topic, sending an important message.
“I think it’s very important to send the message that you don’t have to suffer alone in silence,” Gaines said.
Stephanie Cahill, ASU chapter president of Active Minds, a nonprofit that puts on the touring exhibit, said she experienced major depression and anxiety as a student at Horizon High School in Scottsdale.
She said the depression was a symptom of suffering three concussions while playing volleyball. Cahill said she had to stay quiet and let her brain heal, but the experience left her feeling isolated and alone.
“It was a constant battle. I hadn’t experienced it before the third hit. I had a very hard time dealing with it,” she said.
But Cahill said the symptoms gradually subsided and her life improved once she got back to school and resumed a normal life.
She said the experience left her dedicated to helping others with mental health issues.
“There is still a stigma. It’s getting better through open conversation,” Cahill said, praising ASU President Michael Crow for addressing the issue of student mental wellness.
“My main goal is to let people know, if they feel there is no one to help them, there is. I will be that person for them,” Cahill said.
Cahill said she received “a lot of emotional comments” from students who have experienced some sort of mental health issue, or known someone with a mental health issue.
She said a young woman told her that she had attempted suicide a couple of months earlier.
“She got help. I said, I am so happy you are here,” Cahill said.
