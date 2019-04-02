Chris Gentis made ABM ‘homeowner centric’

“Homeowner Centric.” That has been Christopher Gentis’ mantra as president of the Ahwatukee Board of Management (ABM) this past year. On his watch, there is no substitute for ABM pulling its weight, practicing what it preaches and leading by example.
Providing efficient and helpful service to residents has always been “job one” to him. From insisting upon refreshments and a welcoming environment for members who attend monthly board meetings to a tool loaner program, homeowner centric has been ABM’s mission.
Today may mark the end of an era for ABM, and Ahwatukee, but the imprint Christopher Gentis has made on this community will continue. Christopher has completed his final term on the ABM board of directors after 25 years of service.
In April 1994, Christopher was elected to serve a three-year term and never looked back, nor for seven re-election terms after that. “Mr. G” has served multiple terms as president and vice-president and has served as treasurer during his tenure on ABM’s board. He has served on many subcommittees of the board, but his most important office has always been “team player” and “team leader.”
Christopher instills that one’s work never is truly done when it comes to serving others. I have observed how a steady and guiding hand can weather any storm, and there have been many.
Many of you have been residents since Ahwatukee was in its infancy. You have witnessed the chrysalis-like transformation of Ahwatukee into what it is today. Indeed, Christopher Gentis has been an integral part of making this community what it is today.
Through many hundred monthly meetings of the board of directors, special meetings, annual meetings, committees and other calls to duty, Christopher has given untold hours of service in growing, managing and planning every facet to this beloved community. The decisions Christopher and his numerous colleagues have made on behalf of ABM are staggering. Some highlights are:
1992 Oversee building of six new tennis courts;
2005 Stucco residential block walls along Warner Elliot Loop;
2006 Repair of residential golf course lot fences;
2007 Remodel and improve Ahwatukee Park, including perimeter fencing; contract for golf course well water for ABM use, saving nearly $22,000 annually;
2008 All current and future directors will undergo mandatory training sessions; institute a reserve funding fee upon sale of home to aid in reserve growth; revised Rules & Regs and Architectural Guidelines; first ‘TukeeFest – Rockin’ In the Park
2009 Began managing Canyon Heights sub association for additional revenue; fireworks (briefly) return to Ahwatukee, ABM hosts festival at Ahwatukee Park; add additional park gazebos
2010 Significant repair and improvement to Ahwatukee Custom Estates 8 (ACE8) drainage channel concrete; implement digital document storage for ABM
2011 Tempe Exchange Club honors ABM with award for patriotism; ABM accepts offer to host a Blue Star Memorial site in honor of military personnel; Community Garden group at Ahwatukee Park begins trial project; accept management of RD-2 sub association for additional revenue
2012 Purchase new dump truck
What has Christopher done for his community outside of ABM? No less impressive. Christopher has served as a court appointed Special Advocate for children. He’s been a big supporter of the Boys & Girls Club of the East Valley Guadalupe Branch, where he focused on raising funds for their after-school programs and bussing.
He adopted a large portion of 48th Street through the City of Phoenix Adopt A Street program, where he has volunteered for 25 years. He has served on sub association boards of directors and the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee.
In late 2015, the tiny, reclusive towns of Colorado City, Arizona, and Hildale, Utah, experienced heavy flooding and were temporarily without water. Christopher quickly organized a community donation effort and, along with his wife Patricia, made the journey to northern Arizona with Ahwatukee’s generosity as their cargo in a large, donated truck.
Christopher shared that the experience was very rewarding to him, commenting that we’re all one people and need to help each other when we can.
On one occasion, upon a visit to ABM, Christopher happened upon a very unruly, and intoxicated, man acting in a threatening manner with staff. He physically restrained the man until police arrived, putting his own safety aside, as his vow to “protect and serve” couldn’t be retired.
Doing so was nothing new to retired Phoenix Police Officer Gentis. On a spring day in 2016, a neighbor alerted Christopher that a nearby home was fully engulfed by fire. Christopher was the first person on scene and was able to climb over the 6-foot fence and pull the elderly woman to safety.
Had he not been there, she would have surely perished as smoke filled the house and she huddled by the window. Christopher spotted her and pulled her out the window to safety. The home was destroyed. Christopher was honored by the Phoenix Fire Department with an award for heroism while proud family and friends looked on. He was selected to serve as grand marshal at the Ahwatukee Easter Parade.
Mr. Gentis, your official duties at ABM may be ending, but I am confident you will continue to watch over Ahwatukee. The differences you have made will benefit the community and will be enjoyed by many, for years to come. A heartfelt thank you, my friend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.