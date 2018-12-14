Trees and flowers along Warner-Elliot Loop. Repainted utility boxes. Perhaps even welcome signs along the eastern parts of Elliot and Warner.
In coming months, these enhancements are coming to Ahwatukee proper as the Ahwatukee Board of Management works with the city and utilities to spruce up the ‘hood.
“These projects all fit together as a community aesthetic boost,” said Karen Young, ABM assistant general manager and the point person for improvements at the ABM board.
Prompted by General Manager Robert Blakesley and board President Chris Gentis, Young has been working with various city departments to implement a broad range of improvements to the landscape that is part of the 2,720 acres that make ABM one of the largest HOAs in Arizona.
As a result, this week city crews are expected to enhance the first two medians on Elliot and Warner roads. Some of that work is beginning this week.
“Because those medians are maintained by the city using county funds, there were funds available for trees and plants to be restored,” Young said. “The median on Elliot Road is very large, so numerous trees and a few dozen plants will go there, and on Warner, three trees and about dozen plants. ABM selected the tree and bush species which were acceptable to the city and designed the layout.”
Among the species selected for this project are Coral Gum Eucalyptus, Hesper Aloe, Fairy Dust, Fairy Duster, Red Yucca, Torch Glow Bougainvillea, Ruella, Mexican Fencepost, Arabian Lilac, Rio Bravo Sage, Texas Mountain Laurel and Elephant Food.
By spring, another 106 Eucalpytus Papuana trees will be planted along the Warner-Elliot Loop.
“Although it’s a species of eucalyptus, it produces little litter and is heat and drought tolerant,” Young said. “They are a semi-weeping evergreen.”
“The species chosen are drought tolerant and indigenous to Arizona’s climate, as well as slow growing and noninvasive,” she added.
Earlier this year, the city planted 44 trees along 48th Street. Working from a city-approved list, Young and Blakesley selected 11 ironwood, 18 Red Push Pistache and 15 Southern Oaks.
Before any of the planting began – or, in the case of the Warner-Elliot Loop, will begin – city crews made extensive repairs to the irrigation systems feeding all this vegetation.
“The city landscape irrigation contractor has been going through the irrigations systems on the Loop and the medians to repair numerous breaks and set up timers,” Young said.
And they are ripping out the old sissoo trees – or, as Young described them, “real water suckers” that also can damage sidewalks as well as irrigation systems.
“I’m told the medians should be completed before the end of the year, and hopefully, the Loop, too,” she added.
Young, who has lived in Ahwatukee for 27 years and worked for ABM the last two decades, said many of the trees that were around when she first lived there dried up and died, apparently from lack of water.
Young had hoped concrete posts with the word “Ahwatukee” could have been installed on the medians just off I-10, but the city and the Arizona Department of Transportation feared the liability that might result if a motorist hit one.
But Young hopes to have some kind of signage that would welcome motorists to the community, although she is still working on that idea.
Meanwhile, SRP coatings specialist Jay Maruska has been repainting and repairing 14 large utility boxes in Ahwatukee that had faded paint, graffiti or rust.
The bigger task involves Cox’s cable boxes, which also have seen the same wear and tear with time. Young said she is working with the cable company to get them spruced up as well, although completing that project likely will take longer than SRP needed because there are so many of them.
In her quest to beautify the HOA, Young even asked the city to help get a chain link fence replaced at the Ahwatukee Palms Shopping Center between Taco Bell and the apartment complex.
Chain link is not allowed for permanent fencing, and it had been there about a year. The owner finally removed it and reportedly is considering building a more attractive block fence.
In addition, the city Streets Transportation Department has informed ABM that it has scheduled 5.3 miles of streets throughout the community for overlay next year.
But there are still things that need to be done – including replacing worn-out street signs and painting light poles – two issues that have occasionally triggered complaints in the past couple of years.
“In November 2016, we were told by Mayor Stanton that virtually all street signs in the city would be replaced and poles painted,” Young recalled. “His assistant at the time advised she would check with the city manager’s office to see if Ahwatukee could be advanced on the schedule. Obviously, that hasn’t happened. I will follow up with the city manager’s office myself to seek these services.”
All this activity in getting the city and utilities to pay some attention to Ahwatukee is part of ABM’s effort to enhance the environment for the approximate 5,100 households that are part of the HOA.
“We try to do more than the HOA laws requires us to do,” Young said, adding the board “wants me to try and get more city services” for the community.
For Young, this is all in keeping with ABM’s decades-old tradition of maintaining relationships with city staff for landscape maintenance, adequate police presence, combatting graffiti, sidewalk repairs and other services.
While ABM’s responsibilities are limited to the area it owns, board President Christopher Gentis said, “It has been a long-standing priority of past and present boards of directors that ABM work with city officials and departments to ensure Ahwatukee receives expected city services.”
“Ensuring that a quality of life Ahwatukee residents enjoy continues is important,” Young added. “Mature, shady trees and vibrant, healthy landscape add intangible ‘life’ and enjoyment to a community.”
