Two members of the Legislative District 18 delegation, who represent Ahwatukee, were honored last week by the League of Arizona Cities and Towns for their work during the 2019 legislative session.
State Sen. Sean Bowie of Ahwatukee and Rep. Mitzi Epstein of Tempe were designated “League Champions” – the organization’s highest award – “for their commitment to local government decision making and providing support to cities and towns in their districts and statewide.”
“We are pleased to honor this group of devoted legislators who recognize the importance of local government,” said Maricopa Mayor and league President Christian Price. “It is through these valued partnerships that Arizona, and her cities and towns continue to thrive.”
The league’s legislative agenda includes two basic core principles: commitment to local decision-making by the elected leaders of cities and towns, and a commitment to the revenue sharing system established by the voters through a series of initiative measures.
In all, four Republican and eight Democratic lawmakers earned the designation of “champion.”
“Cities and towns are where the economic activity of the state occurs and where nearly 80 percent of the people live,” said league Executive Director Ken Strobeck.
Strobeck said “Arizona is economically strong when its cities and towns are successful and when we work in partnership with state government to provide excellent services to our shared constituents, and to keep local decisions made at the local level.”
For the second time in the last 10 years, Phoenix last year pulled its membership from the league after some city council members questioned its value.
Founded in 1937, the league provides policy and legislative advocacy, information and inquiry services, along with publications and educational programs “to strengthen the quality and efficiency of municipal government,” according to the organization.
