Gov. Doug Ducey said last week he’s open to some form of compensation for college athletes – but nothing like the bill approved by California lawmakers.
He conceded Arizona may be forced to look at the issue to ensure colleges here can continue to attract talent if the California measure becomes law – especially if there isn’t a nationwide solution first.
The measure awaiting the signature of California Gov. Gavin Newsom would not allow colleges to pay athletes, a model considered from time to time. Instead, it would allow students themselves to hire state-licensed agents who could get the contracts for endorsements and sponsorships.
On one hand, Ducey said these athletes do get a college education.
“They’re getting a full-ride scholarship,’’ he said. “So that is compensation to a certain degree.’’
Still, he acknowledged, it doesn’t cover other costs.
“I do have concern for students who can’t get back and forth to where they grew-up, and their parents can’t participate,’’ the governor said.
Then there’s the fact colleges do financially benefit from sporting events.
“I understand there is an incredible amount of money that’s being generated by these athletes,’’ he explained. “I do think there probably is an equitable, more equitable way to do it.’’
Still, there’s a limit to how far Ducey is willing to go beyond some additional dollars, saying such a measure raises difficult questions.
“How do you determine who is the superstar athlete versus the newcomer?’’ he asked.
The measure sitting on Newsom’s desk would bar California educational institutions from keeping students from participating in intercollegiate athletics solely because of being paid for the use of his or her name, image or likeness. It also says such earnings “shall not affect the student’s scholarship eligibility.’’
It also seeks to prohibit the NCAA and any other athletic association or conference from keeping a student or the student’s college from participating in intercollegiate athletics.
The measure has drawn predictable criticism from the NCAA, which called the measure “unconstitutional’’ and “harmful.’’
Key, the letter says, is it “gives those schools an unfair recruiting advantage’’ over colleges elsewhere where students would not be able to earn outside cash.
That economic advantage is of concern to Ducey.
“Of course, Arizona will want to remain competitive,’’ he said.
One solution, the governor said, would be to have this addressed at a national level rather than “allowing a governor to put his state in a position where it leaves other states noncompetitive.’’
Ducey says it can be handled by the NCAA.
That organization already has formed a committee to consider rules regarding compensation for athletes for use of their name, image and likeness. That panel is supposed to report its findings with NCAA’s board of governors next month.
The California legislation has an escape clause of sorts: It does not take effect until 2023, giving lawmakers a chance to review what the NCAA eventually enacts.
The key, said Ducey, is finding that balance.
