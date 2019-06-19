Caregivers can now apply for a state grant of up to $1,000 to make adjustments to their house to help keep a relative with disabilities living there.
The Family Caregiver Grant Program is designed to reduce the burden on state-supported care facilities and provide a little financial relief for families.
Steve Jennings, associate state director of AARP Arizona, told Public News Service, “It reimburses unusual expenses, things like if you need to change the bathroom or the shower or install grab bars or build a ramp on the home or put a lift on a car.”
Jennings pointed to studies showing that almost half of caregivers say spending money on the care of a loved one negatively affects their own finances.
State Rep. Mitzi Epstein, who represents Ahwatukee, told constituents last week, “I’ve been working on this project with AARP, the legislators of the Senior Caucus and many stakeholders for three years.”
“We heard stories from families who care for an aging grandparent or a loved one who has a disability,” she added. “As AARP put it, ‘Around the clock caregiving can take a heavy toll physically, mentally, and financially. Reducing financial stress can help families keep loved ones in their homes as they age — where they want to be.’”
Epstein said when the idea was first brought up in 2017, it was proposed as a tax credit “and there were not many accountability measures.”
Epstein proposed a grant instead of a tax credit because the latter “would not help people with low income.”
She also said accountability was important.
“Our goal is to help people to live in a healthy, safe home,” Epstein said. “If this grant program does not produce that result, then it should be re-evaluated and changed or eliminated.”
She noted that the final bill requires an annual report “about the ability for qualified family members to delay entering a long-term care facility or assisted living facility.” Rather than allotting $1.5 million as was originally suggested, Epstein said she pushed for a cap — now $500,000 a year for the next two years.
“If the reports show that it is a cost-saver and potentially a life-saver, then it can be expanded,” she said.
Additionally, recipients can get a grant one once every three years and the program is limited to individuals with an annual income of less than $75,000 and couples making less than $150,000 annually.
AARP research found that of likely Arizona voters age 40 and older, about two out of five are current or former caregivers, and almost half of all surveyed expect to be a caregiver during their lifetime, Public News Service reported.
It’s unclear when the specific mechanism for requesting the grant will be set up, but there’s still a little time since the new fiscal year won’t begin until July 1.
Also unclear is whether there will be an retroactive period of time allowed in the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.