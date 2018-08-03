Both Tempe Union High and Kyrene school districts are continuing to address security concerns in their buildings and Mountain Pointe High School students and parents will see perhaps the biggest physical changes on campus.
Speaking last week at the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce’s superintendents roundtable, Tempe Union Superintendent Kevin Mendivil said the district has closed off all but one entry/exit to Mountain Pointe so that students and anyone else visiting the campus have only one way in and one way out.
Though “Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe have beautiful campuses,” Mendivil said, Mountain Pointe’s relatively older design made the school “an accident waiting to happen.”
Praising the work and experience of the district’s head of security, retired Mesa Police Chief John Meza, Mendivil said, the district gave Mountain Pointe special scrutiny over the summer break “to find all the soft spots.”
“We have ensured that all our sites have one access point,” he added, disclosing that Meza also has worked out an agreement with Phoenix Police to ensure that a police officer will be on both Ahwatukee high school campuses Monday through Friday. For some inexplicable reason, Mendivil said, police had only been visiting the campuses Monday through Thursday.
He also praised Kyrene School District’s extensive use of closed-circuit cameras at all its 25 campuses, saying, “We’re doing now what Kyrene is doing” and that the district has a room filled with monitors surveilling all seven Tempe Union campuses 24/7.
“I’m really adamant about ensuring our kids’ safety,” said Mendivil. “I think we can do more and we’ll be exploring what we can do more of.”
One security concern on his radar is examining Tempe Union’s security guard force.
Although he said guards are “wonderful, caring people,” he added, “I’m not happy with the candidates or job description” for security guards.
He said the district would be implementing a tougher training session so guards are more prepared for the kinds of situations that have led to mass violence at other high schools in the country.
If the training doesn’t bring those guards up to the level of performance he and Meza think is needed, they’ll be shown the door.
Also speaking at the session was Kyrene Superintendent Jan Vesely, who briefly reviewed the matters covered by the district’s town hall on school security in June.
Vesely reviewed how the district more than 10 years ago started an aggressive program to beef up building security, enclosing the reception offices at all schools and installing dozens of cameras so that there are few blind spots at any campus where electronic surveillance is concerned.
Tempe Union and Kyrene aren’t the only schools in Ahwatukee where additional security measures are taking effect.
Horizon Honors Schools is employing the Raptor Visitor Management System, which will require all adults – including parents – to present a government-issued photo ID whenever they visit its campus on 48th Street near Frye Road.
“The Raptor system will better allow us to screen visitors in our schools and provide us with a safer environment for our students and staff,” the school said in a release.
The system checks the visitor’s name and date of birth against a national database of registered sex offenders. “No other data from the ID is gathered or recorded and the information is not shared with any outside agency,” the school said.
Once entry is approved, Raptor will issue a badge that identifies the visitor, the date and the purpose of his/her visit. A visitor’s badge will not be necessary for those who visit Horizon to drop off an item in the office or conduct front office business.
Parents who simply escort an elementary school student to a classroom will not have to check in with the system unless they are staying on campus.
