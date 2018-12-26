Ahwatukee author Katrina Shawver is ending the year pretty much in the same way she’s been going through most of 2018 – winning awards for her book, “HENRY: A Polish Swimmer’s True Story of Friendship from Auschwitz to America.”
BookViral, an online consortium of authors and reviewers, recently awarded her the 2018 Millenium Book Award as the grand prize in its 2018 literary contest.
Shawver spent 15 years researching and writing her biography of Henry Zguda, a competitive swimmer who was imprisoned in the Auschwitz and Buchenwald concentration camps during the Nazis’ occupation of Poland.
He and a friend defected from Communist Poland in 1956 at the height of the Cold War with the help of friends he met in Buchenwald, and eventually moved in 1980 to Ahwatukee, living in the same home at 48th Street and Warner Road until his death in 2003.
Shawver met him a year before he died, then set off on researching the Nazis’ persecution of Poles, unearthing original documents in Germany and Poland that she used to tell both the story of Zguda’s life and the treatment of Poles during the war.
“Powerful and riveting Shawver’s Holocaust biography casts a haunting and uninterrupted spell over her readers as she takes them on a harrowing journey into the darkest moments of the last century,” Book Viral said, calling Shawver’s work “flawlessly written with a timely clarity which proves wholly enthralling throughout.”
“With lucid and acerbic prose Shawver gives voice to Henry Zguda’s innermost thoughts and memories and the result proves quite remarkable,” it added, stating that the book conveyed “a prevailing sense of immediacy.”
It also hailed “Henry” as “a unique perspective that weaves moral choices, immoral certainties, the worst of human nature and a timeless lesson in resilience.
“Auschwitz and Buchenwald have been written about extensively and Henry’s story is of course just one of million’s but through Shawver’s burgeoning friendship with him, extensive research and travel to Poland Shawver delivers a biography that proves not only factual but incredibly inspiring with Zguda reminding us how important it is to embrace life and make every moment count,” BookViral added.
Additionally, Katrina Shawver is the recipient of the 2018 Polish Heritage award from the Polish American Congress of Arizona for “her contribution to the documentation of the suffering inflicted on Polish people during the Holocaust.”
The book has won first place for published nonfiction in the 2018 Arizona Authors Association Literary Contest.
Her other awards for the book include: the 2018 IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award – Silver for Biography; 2017 The Wishing Shelf Book Awards (UK) – Gold for Adult Non-Fiction; and four 2018 Reader Views Literary Awards that include first place for biography and regional book, best nonfiction and best regional book. She also has won a Feathered Quill Award in the historical category and a “Best of 2017” award from Advice Books in Italy.
Shawver blogs regularly at katrinashawver.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.