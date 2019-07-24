For the Ahwatukee residents who worry or get angry over motorists speeding through their neighborhood, Trent Marchuk has some advice: You can do something about it.
It may not be easy, said Marchuk, but with persistence and close attention to the detailed instructions laid out by the Phoenix Streets Transportation Department, residents can band together to put the brakes on the everyday motorized lawlessness that make many fear for their lives in their own neighborhoods.
Marchuk organized an effort to curb speeders along 44th Street and Piedmont Road between Elliot Road and 48th Street. He began in April 2018 for a very personal reason.
“We were expecting our third child,” explained the insurance company executive, “And we were just noticing a lot of cheaters along 44th street.
Speeders posing a danger to little children, bicyclists and other pedestrians weren’t his only motivation: He also wanted to do something about predators who cruised through the Aliso Canyon neighborhood looking for open garage doors.
In other words, he said, “We were trying to make the neighborhood a little safer.”
Marchuk already had one thing going for him.
Aliso Canyon is a relatively tight neighborhood, where many neighbors have periodic gatherings and most “watch out for each other,” he said.
But Marchuk wanted the city’s help — not an easy thing to do in a circumstance like this, but not all that difficult either.
He started mobilizing the neighborhood in the hope of getting the city to install speed cushions that would force speeders to slow down and deter thieves on wheels from venturing into the neighborhood in search of opportunities.
So, Marchuk set up a website, cushion44th.org, posted signs along the street and even went door to door to make all his neighbors aware of the survey he had started to gather data necessary to persuade the city to do something.
The survey queried neighbors on their preferences for different kinds of traffic-calming tools at the city’s disposal.
Besides cushions, there also is striping, which creates an optical illusion for motorists by making the lanes look narrower than they really are. Striping is based on the fact that motorists tend to drive faster on wide lanes.
The survey was critical because the city requires 100 percent approval from residents living within 100 feet of cushions and 70 percent of the approval of residents living within 200 feet of their placement.
Marchuk said support from the approximate 110 households in the area was “overwhelmingly supportive.”
Once he had their buy-in, the next step was gathering $1,000 that the city requires to pay for the cushions.
“I asked the neighbors to contribute what they could and we raised the necessary $1,000 within 36 hours,” he said.
The city also requires that it conduct a traffic study to determine if a problem exists and whether speed cushions would fix it.
With that accomplished, the city agreed last December to install the cushions — and followed up two months later by doing the work.
With cushions installed on 44th Street north of Mineral Road, Marchuk said, “We were ready to turn our attention south of Mineral Road.”
“We had at least four locations south of Mineral that the neighbors would welcome a speed cushion placed,” he said.
But Marchuk’s effort ran into a roadblock when the city said that cushions in any of those areas could create flooding during a storm as the result of runoff from South Mountain.
Undaunted, Marchuk began an effort to get that part of 44th Street striped.
Several homeowners who didn’t live within the affected area protested, saying that striping would reduce home values because it conveyed the notion to would-be buyers that the neighborhood had problems.
That complaint echoed a complaint during his earlier effort, when one neighbor objected to speed cushions because they didn’t want to hear automobiles scraping their surface.
For a while the Streets Department suddenly stopped getting back to Marchuk even though, he said, “we had the data to show them people were overwhelmingly supportive of the striping.”
Marchuk reached out to Councilman Sal DiCiccio’s office and Chief of Staff Sam Stone prodded the bureaucracy to answer Marchuk.
“It was interesting because the first response from them was ‘I thought you were moving,’” Marchuk recalled.
Marchuk is moving to a neighborhood in Ahwatukee he and his wife have wanted to live in for some time.
But he’s not giving up on his former neighborhood. Neighbor, Janet Crance, agreed to take his place and keep the neighborhood movement rolling — and ensure that he city bureaucracy would respond.
Marchuk’s patience and persistence paid off last Wednesday, July 17, when city officials and police came out to Aliso Canyon to meet with neighbors.
“It was very productive,” Marchuk said, noting that the meeting ended with city officials agreeing to a series of measures.
In the short-term, those measures involve more studies to determine neighbors’ attitudes toward the possible installation of a few more speed cushions as well as striping in other areas of 44th Street.
In addition, Marchuk said, police will increase enforcement along 44th Street, placing a trailer that collects speed data even as it warns motorists of the speed they are driving. Police will use that data to determine whether they need additional patrols to crack down on speeders.
Additionally, the city will study potential threats to pedestrians in the area of Western Star Park along 44th Street and determine if a crosswalk is warranted.
Though Crance, a longtime Aliso Canyon resident, will be taking over the follow-up on the neighborhood effort, Marchuk said he has learned a lot from his campaign that others in Ahwatukee can follow to deal with traffic issues in their neighborhood.
“It starts with determining a manageable area where you feel change can be made and a definitive problem statement,” he said, adding it’s critical to take the time “to understand the city’s plan for that area — how is the street classified, what are the zoning restrictions, what is the city’s master plan for that area.”
“Find alignment between the changes you want and the nature of the area,” he said, adding what follows is “the most crucial element:” getting your neighbors behind you.
“If others in the community feel the way you do, solicit assistance from the city to understand your options and the high-level process for each that sounds fitting,” he said.
That also requires knowing what departments to contact, then calling or even visiting their representatives to determine “common interests on how your problem is a shared problem w the city.”
After that, he said, bring back the city’s options to neighbors and come to an agreement on one.
“Everyone’s voice matters,” Marchuk said. “Strive not to try to change people’s minds once they have indicated a personal preference. Online surveys are free and easy to create, disseminate, and can be a safe place for people to share their real feelings.”
Marchuk said being respectful of all neighbors’ feelings and being rigidly attentive to the process the city requires for their buy-in are critical to success.
“Otherwise, you could be wasting a lot of people’s time, including your own,” he said. “The hardest part is corralling neighborhood support; the city will listen to — and respect — a unified collective.”
Oh, and one more thing:
“Be prepared to do the hard work of knocking doors, talking one on one and gathering signatures,” Marchuk said. “Diligence is essential and someone has to follow through. That someone will likely need to be you.”
