For several years, I have been writing a fitness column for the Ahwatukee Foothills News. Typically, I write about current topics of interest. Today, however, I want to remember a longtime winter resident of Ahwatukee.
On Feb. 11, 2019, I learned of George Sage’s passing. George and his wife, Liz, visited Ahwatukee every year for more than 25 years. They rented near the Lakes Golf Course, and both George and Liz were active in the community. Liz is well-known for her bridge skills and was a member of several local bridge groups.
Regrettably, George’s poor health prevented their return this winter. A modest man, George rarely spoke of his many accomplishments.
However, he was a renowned scholar in the area of sport sociology and Professor Emeritus at the University of Northern Colorado. His textbook, “Sociology of North American Sport,” coauthored with Stan Eitzen, is a classic.
In the paragraphs that follow, I would like to tell you more about my longtime friend and golf buddy.
After graduate school at UNC, George taught and coached basketball at Chandler High School here in Arizona. He next served as a graduate teaching assistant at UCLA while working on his doctorate.
During this time, he studied basketball with legendary coach John Wooden. After earning his doctorate, he accepted a position as assistant professor and head basketball coach at his alma mater, Colorado State College (now UNC). From 1963 to 1969, his teams posted a 95-36 (.725) winning percentage – a school record. After he left coaching in 1969, Sage focused on teaching and research.
During his high school years at Denver’s North High School, George was well-known for his basketball and baseball prowess.
He went on to excel as a left-handed pitcher for the Colorado State College Bears. The Bears went to three straight College World Series and in 1955, George pitched a complete-game win (2-1) over the number 1 ranked USC Trojans.
He also was a member of the varsity basketball team during the same period. George was inducted into the UNC Athletic Hall of Fame (1966) as was the 1955 baseball team.
After retirement, George applied his expertise to golf, a game he took up later in life when he had the time to devote to it.
Because he started his career here, and because the weather allowed him to play golf through the winter, he and Liz chose Arizona for their second home.
Notable golf accomplishments were a round of 83 at the age of 84 (shot his age) and two holes-in-one. One of the holes-in-one and the round of 83 were accomplished at Club West.
Dr. George Sage benefited from his athletic experience and built on it to become a successful teacher and coach.
He earned a reputation for his scholarship and leadership in the area of sport sociology. While noting the benefits of athletics, George was an outspoken critic of the commercialization of sport.
He will be missed by his many friends in the Ahwatukee Foothills, as well as those in Greeley, Colorado, his home while away from Arizona. He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Elizabeth Amelie Sage, his two sons, Larry and Mike, and their families.
-Chuck Corbin is an ASU professor emeritus and 30-year resident of Ahwatukee.
