A food truck rodeo in Ahwatukee earlier this month yielded a record number of donations for foster babies and an organization that brings comfort to families with a cancer-stricken child.
Ahwatukee Eats raised $3,000 for the state Department of Child Safety and another $1,000 for Love is in the Bag, a group founded by Ahwatukee residents that delivers bags filled with activities, healthy snacks and basic needs to children and families.
About 16 food trucks and 30 vendors were organized by Ahwatukee Eats board members Danielle Martinez of Bell Mortgage, Alanna Miller of Foothills Pool Care and Repair, Jennifer Armer of Armer Heating and Air, Kristen Martinez of Ahwatukee Friends and Diana Lopez of Ahwatukee 411.
The board itself marks a step in the evolution of Ahwatukee Eats, which has held food truck events sporadically in the past year.
Now, said Miller, there is a board of directors that hopes to make this a monthly event, likely on the third Saturday of every month. The next one will be held in January, Miller said.
For the DCS, the group received a portion of the sales from the food trucks and charged a vendor fee. Money for Love is in the Bag came from a raffle of prizes donated by Ahwatukee businesses, Miller said.
Miller estimated about 3,000 people attended the event, which she said took nearly a month to organize.
But Miller said the effort paid off.
“Before Friday, Ahwatukee Eats’ biggest haul had been $75,” said Miller, adding that Bell Mortgage – the initial sponsor of Ahwatukee Eats – also donated an additional $500 to Love is in the Bag as part of their pay it forward program.
“Businesses also assisted with sponsoring the event by paying other costs to plan/run the event to ensure all money made at the event went to the charities,” Miller said, noting the costs included restrooms, signage and all the children’s activities.
“I would like to give another shout out to the following businesses that allowed us to have the event in their parking lot,” she said.
“They are the reason we were able to give more money to charities, as we were able to have a bigger event at this location. Music Makers, Express Me, Lilac Shade, Francisco’s Mexican Food, Ahwatukee Montessori, Spectrum Nails, Goodwill, Dutch Brothers, CanAM Reality, Table Snug and Edward Jones.”
