Election Day in Ahwatukee wasn’t completely calm after a dust-up occurred when campaign workers were chased away from the Ahwatukee Recreation Center – a polling place – and campaign signs were ripped from the lawn around the center and tossed in the garbage.
Although Cronkite News student reporters from Arizona State University described them as “election workers,” it was unclear whether it was poll workers or ARC-related personnel that chased away the campaign workers and removed the signs.
AFN also was provided with photos and videos showing various people tearing signs out of the lawn and harassing campaign activists.
Whoever was responsible was bipartisan, removing all candidates’ signs and chasing away both Republican and Democratic campaign workers – including Margaret Pratt, who that night won her bid for election to the Kyrene School Board.
Cronkite News reporters, Pratt and two other campaign workers said that one of the harassers called sheriff’s deputies, but when officers arrived, they quickly determined that the activists were doing nothing wrong.
“The deputies said the election worker was the instigator of the conflict and asked her to return inside,” Cronkite News reported. “Another election worker later came out and apologized for the conflict.”
One of the harassers told the campaign workers that they had to stand 75 feet away from the parking lot gate instead of 75 feet away from the ARC building, though the deputies told the activists that was incorrect.
The activists, like hundreds of others, were handing out voter guides and other literature as they traditionally do near polling places on election days.
“The rec center should not sign up to have elections there if they can’t follow or know the law,” said Democratic activist Linda Costello. “I drove by three other Ahwatukee voting sites that day and all of them had workers doing what I did, handing out recommendation lists, right on the property of the churches, in the parking lot, at the 75-foot limit on the property, not on the street corners.”
“There were long lines at the rec center to vote later in the day, and it’s a shame that some of those voters who might have wanted our recommendation guides could not get them,” she added.
Pratt said a friend who had brought along her young daughter also had been chased away.
“We were at least 120 feet away, but I just left,” Pratt said.
