With the prospect of Phoenix voters being asked to weigh in during a special election in August on a measure aimed at increasing accountability and transparency in Phoenix city government’s finances, a watchdog group has published a report show the debt burden on each taxpayer in the city amounts to $13,290.
Truth in Accounting, a nonprofit made up of former government financial experts, said Phoenix taxpayers and those in nine other cities, face a crushing debt burden because “underlying government units” also have run up debt that is not included in their annual financial reports.
“When the unfunded debt of these underlying government units is combined with the county, municipal and state debt, city taxpayers are on the hook for much more than they think,” the report said.
Ahwatukee residents and their counterparts throughout the city will be voting Aug. 27 on two questions — one of which relates to that debt.
One initiative, called by city Councilman Sal DiCiccio the “responsible budget” proposal, is aimed at reducing a pension liability that has ballooned to nearly $5 billion.
It would require an annual accounting of city pensions, using the historical 10-year average rate of return and real-world business accounting principles and cap spending at population and inflation growth (with the exception of police, fire and first responders) until at least 90 percent of pensions are funded.
It also decrees “any extra money above population and inflation growth goes to pay down the city pension debt, starting with police and firefighter pensions, ensuring we keep the promises made to our first responders.”
The other initiative would determine the future of the proposed light rail line in south Phoenix.
Truth in Accounting noted that each Phoenix taxpayer’s share of the municipal debt load is $5,900.
But, it said, “Phoenix taxpayers also pay taxes to the county and the city’s underlying government units. If these debts are included, each taxpayer’s burden is $8,790. When state debt is combined with this debt, each taxpayer has a burden of $13,290.”
Phoenix is actually better off than the other nine cities that Truth in Accounting studied: Its taxpayer burden is the lowest of them.
Highest is Chicago, where the taxpayer burden is a whopping $119,110, followed by New York City, with $85,600.
