Furnishings drive aimed at helping working poor

The Ahwatukee-based nonprofit Furniture Bank, partnering with local business I AM 360, will host a two-hour “Break the Bank” furnishings donation event March 30.
It’s aimed at helping people who are transitioning from homelessness into their own apartment or house but can’t afford to furnish it.
“Many of these individuals, whether previously homeless, a single mother with kids or a returning veteran don’t even have a bed or other necessities to take to their new home,” said Tami Jackson, who founded Furniture Bank in 2012.
Jackson founded the nonprofit after years of working with the homeless and seeing their plight continue once they were finally able to obtain housing. In many cases, they couldn’t afford to furnish it with even the basic necessities.
“We want to help create a positive and comfortable environment they can call home,” she said.
To date, many local civic clubs, churches and individuals have donated to assure Furniture Bank recipients have what they need to make a house a home.
The March 30 event will run from 10 a.m.-noon at Pecos Storage at 32nd Street and Pecos Road.
The nonprofits are accepting gently used furnishings for living rooms and bedrooms, household items like linens, dishes and small appliances and even non-perishable foodstuffs.
Residents are asked to bring donations to help fill the Furniture Bank’s storage unit in advance of summer, which traditionally is a slow period for donations.
“And yet the need continues,” said Elena Porter, founder of I AM 360. “We did an event like this with them in November, but it was organized last minute, yet still successful. This time, we’re hoping to spread the word and have even more donations.”
Jackson said even though there is no charge to recipients for the furniture, it is not a “free furniture program.”
“People who apply and are approved for receipt of the furnishings must also participate financially,” she explained. “They must use our contracted, pre-approved moving company and be prepared to pay a portion of the moving fee.”
“For liability and safety reasons, they aren’t allowed to transport items in their own vehicles or come to our storage unit.”
Their website, FurnitureBank.US, includes a simple application form for recipients to complete before any furnishings can be provided. One question is ‘What is the situation that brings you to us and how can we help?’
Those wishing to donate to Furniture Bank also have an online form to complete.
Jackson, who for decades worked with the homeless with her husband, Pastor Mark Farley, is adamant that all items slated for their clients be as “gently used” and clean as possible.
“We don’t accept any items that have tears, stains, breaks, excessive pet hair, or smell of cigarette smoke,” explained Jackson, adding that only new mattresses can be donated due to insurance and health codes.
Though small appliances are among items needed, larger appliances are not accepted unless there is a specific need.
Donors are encouraged to transport their items to the unit, thus saving the nonprofit more expenditures. Among the community volunteers constantly sought by Furniture Bank are drivers with trucks who can pick up donations throughout Ahwatukee.
Monetary donations are also welcomed. Monies donated to Furniture Bank are eligible for a Working Poor Tax Credit, and qualify for Arizona Charitable Tax Credit on state income tax.
“The qualification is based on our spending at least 50 percent of our total operating budget on servicing Arizona residents who are considered ‘working poor,’” said Jackson. “About 99 percent of our clients qualify.”
She noted the Working Poor Tax credit and the popular School Tax credit are separate, and both can be used when filing state taxes.
The Furniture Bank assists more than 200 local families and individuals annually.
“Most are single mothers with two or three children, but we’ve also helped grandparents or others who are receiving children from the foster care system, as well as veterans who are getting back on their feet,” said Jackson.
Ahwatukee resident Elena Porter, founder of I AM 360, said her organization is involved because supporting others who provide positive change in the community is paramount to the company’s philosophy.
“I AM 360 looks for opportunities to team up with people and organizations that are doing positive things in the world and come alongside them in any way we can,” she said, adding:
“Innately, people like to help people; Yet most of the time all people really need is an opportunity to give, and good reason to give. The Furniture Bank’s Break the Bank is that opportunity.”
She pointed out that spring is a perfect time to have the event.
“We all need to do some spring cleaning, and Break the Bank can help you do that and also be a part of changing the lives of others,” she said.
“These families are finally getting a roof over their head and then have no way to furnish it or even have dishes or a table to eat off of or a bed for their kids to lay their heads on at night. Imagine how beautiful to give your gently-used items to create a home for a family,” said Porter, who met Jackson and her husband through Mountain Park Community Church.
“With Break the Bank, we want to fill up their storage unit to the brim and break it. Fill it so full they have no more room,” she said.
Although I AM 360 is not currently designated a nonprofit, all profits from their sale of clothing items go directly to other nonprofits locally and worldwide.
Information: FurnitureBank.US and IAM360.Love. Both also list volunteer opportunities on their Facebook pages.
