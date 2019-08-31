As the City of Phoenix Water Services Department was announcing last week that it got a $100,000 federal grant “for an innovative water conservation program,” Ed Wolf wondered how long it would take the city to fix two leaks that have been running unabated for more than two weeks near his home in the Pointe South Mountain area of Ahwatukee.
They were among the four leaks that have sprung up in the past two months in his neighborhood — and none of them were fixed within less than a week after he had reported them.
“It amazes me,” said Wolf, who moved here from the Bay Area in California about a year ago. “In California, they’re on top of them right away.”
What amazed Wolf even more than the city’s slow response was the fact that on at least one occasion, “They called me back and said, ‘We’re too busy.’”
Two leaks — in the 4700 block of E. Ardmore Road, the 8600 block of 47th Street — occurred nearly two months ago and were eventually fixed.
But water has been streaming without stop for more than two weeks from the leaks in the 4600 block of N. Ardmore and 4700 block of E. Euclid Avenue.
Ironically, the Water Services Department last week was hailing the receipt of the grant from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation that will enable it to pioneer with Arizona State University on a new technology to reduce lawn water usage by as much as 45 percent.
“When you live in a desert city, it’s essential to explore innovative ways to conserve water for future generations,” said Phoenix Water Services Director Kathryn Sorensen.
The pilot will be performed on 12 acres of existing soccer fields near ASU-West in Phoenix, owned by the city and ASU. The process involves injecting water-absorbing polymers (known as “hydrogel”) below the root zone of existing turf. The hydrogels can absorb up to 400 percent of their weight in water and release up to 96 percent of the water to the turf, as needed.
About 60 percent of water consumption in the arid Southwest occurs during exterior landscaping, JoEllen Alberhasky, program manager for sustainability practices at Arizona State University said. “We are eager to see if this project produces similar or better conservation results in our climate and soil as compared to California.”
Wolf was eager for the city to end the waste of water in his neighborhood.
He called city Councilman Sal DiCiccio’s office, saying, “They were very helpful. After I called about one of the leaks, they came out and fixed it.”
Wolf said he also called the mayor’s office and was told they’d make sure someone got on it.
But even a city councilman’s intercession hasn’t been able to get crews out to fix the other two leaks — a situation that DiCiccio Chief of Staff Sam Stone said, “Drives us bats—crazy.”
“It is a constant problem,” Stone said. “Unless it’s gushing, it can take weeks for the city to fix a leak.”
Jamie Kleshock, a constituent services staffer for DiCiccio, said yesterday, Aug. 27, that Water Services told her the leaks would be fixed Aug. 27.
The department sends out its own workers to fix major line ruptures, he explained, but relies on companies contracted with the city to handle the majority of leaks.
“If it takes weeks, it’s probably a private vendor,” Stone said.
Stone said water officials have told him the leaks cost the city about 10 percent of its potable water, but that they tell him that’s not as bad a loss as that caused by leaks in cities of comparable size.
“I don’t know if that 10 percent figure is accurate,” Stone added, “but in a desert, it seems like a lot.”
Water Services spokeswoman Stephanie Bracken said her department staff “responds to all leaks — including leaks on city property — the same day they are reported, to verify and prioritize the leak.”
“It is the city’s goal to repair all leaks and breaks in a safe and timely manner, while also trying to minimize water losses and impacts to our residents,” she said.
But she also noted crews “must prioritize larger and more urgent leaks that can pose a threat to public health, property and safety. While our crews are working 24/7/365, this can cause delays in responding to smaller leaks on service lines.”
“Phoenix has over 7,000 miles of water mains that range in size from 3 inches to 108 inches in diameter,” she said. “In addition, the city has over 430,000 water service lines for customers that range in size from 5/8 inches to 2 inches in diameter. On average, Phoenix Water provides more than 110 billion gallons of water to 1.7 million residents every year.”
Bracken also said the state requires all municipal water providers to maintain a three-year average loss of 10 percent or less and that Phoenix “remains below the requirement.”
Water Services has 218 employees that address leaks, along with the private contractors.
“The current average fix time is around six days,” she said, adding that major leaks “can cause delays in responding to smaller leaks on service lines.”
“Crews must also wait for blue-staking to mark other utilities, which can take several days, but is important for the safety or our crews and the public,” she said, noting that the department has cut the wait time for repairs by more than 86 percent in the last three years.
“Phoenix Water takes all customer calls and concerns very seriously,” Bracken said when asked about the response Wolf got from one employee on the phone. “Our staff should be taking the time to explain to residents how we prioritize leaks and breaks and providing them any update we have on the reported leak.”
Bracken also said “there is no correlation” between the problem caused by leaks and the program that the federal grant is funding, stressing, “this grant exhibits our continuing commitment to water conservation and smart water management.”
