Efforts to fund a pipeline to get cheaper water to the Club West Golf Course may have taken another hit.
Bill Fautsch, president of the Foothills Homeowners Association board, said last week that the HOA sympathizes with Club West residents.
They have seen the course go through three dry spells in two years – twice because former owner Wilson Gee cut off irrigation, citing high city bills, and now because the city has shut off the water over owner Inter Tribal Golf Association’s delinquent $215,000 bill.
But Fautsch, who recently won reelection to the board he’s served on for 12 years, said the HOA has never discussed paying a third of the estimated $1.2 million cost of running a pipeline from an SRP canal on the south side of the South Mountain Freeway path.
“We’ve never had that discussion,” he said, adding that the HOA neither needs the pipeline or a new water source nor would agree to help pay for it.
ADOT is constructing PVC sleeves that could help bring cheaper SRP water to Club West and Foothills golf courses. One 10-inch sleeve runs along the northern edge of the freeway, where a multi-use recreational bike/walking pathway will be built.
That sleeve, about 3,000 feet, runs from Foothills’ well west to 18th Way.
But before Club West could tap into an SRP canal located south of the freeway, a pipeline would be needed to run along the highway’s southern edge and eventually hook into the sleeves running beneath the freeway.
Three 30-inch sleeves are being built beneath the freeway, with two crossing at 18th Sreet and the other at 24th Street.
But they would be of use to Foothills strictly as a contingency in case the well now feeding the course dried up and the HOA needed a new source of water that is less expensive than city potable water.
That’s probably not something Foothills would have to worry about for years – if ever, Fautsch said.
The current well pumps out 750 gallons of water a minute and taps into a water table that has dropped only 10 feet in more than a decade.
Even if that well dries up – which he said could take as long as 50 years – Fautsch said the HOA would probably drill for another source of water before investing in the pipeline.
Fautsch two years ago was part of a coalition of HOA and elected officials who negotiated with ADOT and secured the sleeves and other concessions from ADOT.
He noted that ADOT initially had planned to run the freeway over the well and that the agency changed its design when the HOA fought back.
The negotiating team, which included several local legislators and city Councilman Sal DiCiccio almost got ADOT to agree to a pipeline until state officials realized that would be considered a gift, forbidden by the state constitution.
“We feel terrible for Club West and we want to help and be a good neighbor,” he said.
He explained that Foothills HOA, however, cannot let the Club West Golf Course owner use water from its well.
Moreover, he surmised, even if the Club West ourse owner finds a way to pay for a pipeline, it likely could not be finished until close to the time that the freeway opens in late 2019.
“If it’s not getting city water in the meantime, it could end up like Ahwatukee Lakes,” he said of the course.
“We really want to help Club West, but we work within our budget,” he said, noting that the HOA board would not want to increase the $400 annual dues that the Foothills’ 4,500 homeowners currently pay.
The city shut off Club West’s service Feb. 22 over the delinquency.
Richard Breuninger, the CEO and founder of course owner Inter Tribal Golf Association, said he is working with a number of people to find a cheaper source of water as well as financing to pay off the city water bill delinquency.
Gee has said in the past he’s having engineering studies run on a route for a pipeline from an SRP canal south of the freeway, but that he’s looking to Club West and Foothills to share the cost of installing it.
The cost of city water for Club West Golf Course has been an issue for several years. Gee said he can’t afford its estimated $700,000 annual cost.
