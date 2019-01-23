City Councilman Sal DiCiccio said he’ll be voting today against a new agreement with the Phoenix Suns in its current form – contending that it asks the city to bear the brunt of proposed repairs to Talking Stick Resort Arena while giving the team more than three times the annual revenue than taxpayers would see.
“I have told the other council members that I could support lowering the overall amount from us by $20 million, paying down $40 million of debt, making sure that the branding of the name “Phoenix” in Phoenix Suns does not change and possibly some investment from that fund for police and fire,” he told AFN.
In a video posted on YouTube over the weekend, DiCiccio quickly dissects the agreement, taking note not only of the cost but also what the city would receive in return as its cut of annual revenue.
That equation shows the Suns will get $14 million a year while the city will get only $4 million.
“I don’t think that that’s fair,” DiCiccio said. “The more money you put into the deal, the more you should get in return.”
The agreement calls for the city to put up $150 million of a $230-million renovation that includes “significant repair and replacement of mechanical, electrical and plumbing infrastructure,” according to a summary the city managing director’s office provided council.
The Suns would also spend $25 million to $50 million on a training facility elsewhere to free up space in the arena “for other necessary program components.”
For future repairs beyond this project, the report states, “the city will contribute $2 million annually to the Sports Facilities Fund, up to a maximum of $25 million. The Suns will contribute $1 million annually, up to a maximum of $12.5 million.”
The proposed contract would expire in 2037, and if the Suns left Phoenix before then, they would pay the city “up to $200 million in liquidated damages,” the city manager’s report states, although it does not elaborate how the exact penalty would be computed.
The agreement will require the approval of five of the nine council members and so far, only interim Mayor Thelda Williams and Councilwoman Debra Stark have indicated they’ll vote for it.
In its recommendation to council for approval, the city manager noted that the arena “has been a downtown anchor for 30 years, bringing 40 million visitors to the city’s core” and said it was a major contributor to downtown Phoenix’s diverse mix of attractions.
“It has been a key to the vitality, growth and success of downtown,” it stated.
Also supporting the deal is the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce, which earlier this month said it had conducted a poll of 493 Phoenix residents and found nearly half favored the agreement while the other half was split evenly between opponents and those who had no opinion.
“Polling results are clear: when residents of Phoenix understand the facts surrounding the deal and the impact of the stadium, they too support the renovations. Without implementing new taxes, the City and Suns have the opportunity to improve the facility and make downtown Phoenix an even more attractive place to live, work or visit.”
DiCiccio said that’s not the point.
He cited the original agreement the city negotiated with then team owner Jerry Colangelo.
“The Phoenix Suns from their inception put in more money than the city of Phoenix,” he said, adding that Robert Sarver ponied up $29 million when he bought the Suns in 2004.
Over time, he added, the Suns have invested $150 million in the arena as opposed to the city’s $79 million.
But DiCiccio said it’s not enough to look at cost and that what each side gets out of the deal financially also should be considered, calling attention to the so-called “waterfall agreement” delineating the Suns’ and city’s share of annual revenue generated by the arena.
“Why are the Suns always making more money off this agreement? It’s because they put in the most amount of money,” he said. “They put it in the most amount of risk. They should expect the highest return.”
But even though the city is now being asked to put up more money than the Suns for the arena renovation, he noted, the terms of the waterfall agreement don’t change.
“The new one shows that they’re going to be making approximately $14 million per year and we’re going to be making about $4 million per year even though it’s switched with the amount of capital that’s being put in Phoenix,” DiCiccio said, adding:
“Now the Phoenix taxpayers are putting in $150 million and the Suns are going to put in 80. The most important thing is not just what we pay, but what we get in return. That didn’t flip, that didn’t change.”
“So now we pay more and we get less out of the deal,” he added. “So that needs to change and the only way to change that is to drop the amount of money that we’re paying upfront.”
Today’s vote, delayed from a scheduled vote late last year, caps a week where DiCiccio saw some success in two other measures he’s pushed.
He submitted petitions with 49,554 signatures for an election – possibly as early as May – on his Responsible Budget Initiative.
That initiative, if passed, would require city officials to “honestly and accurately account for all pension obligations using realistic, historical average rates of return on the various funds’ investments and actuarial assumptions, instead of basing our costs on the phony, politically negotiated rates we currently use.”
It also would eliminate pensions for elected officials in the city – including himself – and limit city budget increases to inflation plus population increases until pensions for city workers would be fully funded. Phoenix currently faces a staggering $4.4 billion. Increases for the police and fire budgets would be exempt from the initiative.
“I’ve asked over and over again for the real numbers, and they won’t give them to me, or to you, our bosses,” DiCiccio said. “Passing the Responsible Budgets Initiative is the only way to ensure that Phoenix’s citizens and elected officials will have all the information we need to make good decisions.
“We absolutely must pay every single dime we owe to our current employees and retirees,” he added, stating that he feared the city was heading toward a situation where it would either have to renege on pension payments or drastically cut services such as street maintenance and public safety.
While the signatures for that budget initiative still have to be verified, the city verified petition signatures for another pending public vote that DiCiccio has sought – the continuation of light rail expansion.
“If voters pass this critical ballot measure, we will finally end the wasteful light rail expansion, and use those monies for what we really need: fixing our crumbling streets and infrastructure, and improving bus service,” he said.
The election has not been scheduled yet.
