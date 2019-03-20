Two area Realtors groups approve huge merger

Members of the SouthEast Valley Regional Association of Realtors and the West Maricopa Association of Realtors have voted to merge, creating one of the largest groups of its kind in the state.
Members last week approved the union of the two 53-year-old groups, culminating discussions that began in October.
“We have a lot of work to do at this stage, but I’m encouraged by what this can look like in 12 months,” said Derek Anglin, SEVRAR President. “I’m looking forward to what our combined, local associations can accomplish within our community outreach efforts and how our government affairs networking can improve to ensure our members’ and clients’ rights toward home ownership are protected.”
The transition team hosted eight informational town hall meetings at SEVRAR and WeMAR in February and March to discuss how the merger might expand benefits and services, improve economies of scale and give members access to multiple locations throughout the Valley.
“The impact to the members would vary with three locations to serve the members, additional national speakers, streamlining the process for Brokers, a broad outreach program engaging our communities and advocacy in protecting homeownership and private property rights,” said M. Teresa Rubio-Acuña, WeMAR president. “The list can be endless.”
“The transition team was vital to the process in order to implement their idea of merging the two largest Realtor associations in Arizona,” said SEVRAR CEO Pamela Frestedt, noting the small group could “move the process quickly and smoothly.”
The new association will have about 21,000 Realtors – nearly half of Arizona’s Realtor membership and covering more than 30 municipalities in the state.
A spokesman said that it will be bigger than 30 state associations and will be the fifth largest local association of its kind in the country.
SEVRAR draws its membership from Ahwatukee, Apache Junction, Chandler, Gilbert, San Tan Valley, Guadalupe, Mesa, Queen Creek, Gold Canyon, Sun Lakes and Tempe. WeMAR members are in Avondale, Buckeye, El Mirage, Glendale, Gila Bend, Goodyear, Litchfield Park, Peoria, Sun City, Sun City West, Surprise, Tolleson, Youngtown, Waddell and Wickenburg as well as in Douglas and Western Pinal chapters.
A “broker liaison” will be designated to assist members “with receiving cutting-edge industry advancements that can better serve their businesses,” a spokesman said, adding that complaints will be processed more quickly and that community outreach programs through SEVRAR’s Critical Needs Fund and WeMar C.A.R.E.S. will reach more people in need.
Now that both memberships voted to merge, the Transition Team will begin the process of merging the two Associations, said Roger Nelson, CEO of WeMAR.
“This process includes updating bylaws, creating organization policies, drafting business and strategic plans, and developing new budgets,” he said. “Much of this work will provide the opportunity for the two associations’ current volunteers and leaders to work in unison through workgroups and task forces.”
Nelson added that the new association would focus on creating a better professional experience for its members. “We will do this by enhancing professional development curriculum, and increasing activities and commitments to REALTOR® and personal property rights,” he said.
Information: wemar.org and sevrar.org
