The only primary election debate featuring all four Republican and three Democratic candidates for the two state House seats in the legislative district that includes Ahwatukee will be held next Wednesday by the state Citizens Clean Elections Commission.
And the fact that both incumbents in Legislative District 18 – Democrat Denise “Mitzi” Epstein and Republican Jill Norgaard – have confirmed their attendance makes this debate particularly special.
According to the commission, the Republican incumbents in other East Valley legislative districts apparently will be no-shows at their debates despite the fact they face election opposition. There are no Democratic incumbents in districts covering east Mesa, Gilbert and Chandler, where none of the incumbents have indicated they plan to attend commission debates.
The LD 18 debate will start at 6 p.m. July 18 at the Four Points by Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain, 10831 S. 51st St., Ahwatukee.
All seven candidates have committed to attend, according to the commission’s website.
Open to the public, the debate could draw a big crowd and people interested in attending should get there early.
A General Election debate in 2016 featuring the candidates for both the state House and Senate seats in Legislative District 18 drew a standing-room-only crowd at a Chandler hotel. Dozens of attendees were forced to listen to the debate outside the room in a cramped hallway while others stood on a patio immediately outside the room where the debate was held.
The debate will feature incumbent Republican Jill Norgaard and GOP candidates Don Hawker, Greg Patterson and Farhana Shifa. Joining incumbent Epstein will be Democrats LaDawn Stuben and Jennifer Jermaine.
Any face-off between incumbent Democrat Sean Bowie and Republican challenger Frank Schmuck will have to wait until fall because the commission schedules debates only in contested races.
Debates are scheduled only if there is a participating Clean Elections candidate or upon the request of a traditional candidate. At least one, Stuben, is in the LD 18 House race.
The commission does not indicate how much time it is allowing for the debate, but the 2016 General Election debate lasted two hours with five candidates.
Each candidate likely will be given a limited amount of time for opening and closing remarks.
If the program follows that of the 2016 debate, attendees will be asked to submit their questions on index cards that will then be read by a moderator.
Some allowance was made for candidates to respond to individual criticisms by their opponent.
