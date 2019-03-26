Nearly quarter-million visitors anticipated at spring Tempe arts fest

It wouldn’t be spring without the Spring Tempe Festival of the Arts in downtown Tempe.
The 42nd edition, March 29-31, is expected to draw about 225,000 people to Arizona’s renowned warm, sunny spring weather and creative community.
“Our largest annual undertakings are the Spring and Fall Tempe Festival of the Arts, which have really put Arizona on the map with regard to our vibrant art scene,” said Kate Borders, executive director of the Downtown Tempe Authority.
“The community has come to know Tempe as the place to connect, share and sell a marvelous mix of handmade artwork, jewelry and cottage goods.”
The open-air festival runs 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily, rain or shine, with its assortment of art, live entertainment, food and drink and interactive activities for kids.
There is no admission charge.
Arizona-based Karolina Adams is the featured artist.
Adams illustrates life with a quirky style and a touch of sophistication, mirroring her playful character with a serious core.
Adams joins nearly 350 visual artists from around the U.S. who will display and sell work along Mill Avenue and adjoining thoroughfares.
Families are drawn to Kids Block, a hands-on interactive space, with a youth exhibition featuring more than 300 student works from the Valley.
Also featured is K-12 art in the Young Artist Exhibition and Competition.
The Young Collectors program encourages children to begin art collecting by purchasing a piece hand crafted by a professional artist for $5, in hopes of fostering a lifetime appreciation for the arts.
Another family favorite is Chalk-A-Lot Street, with specially curated chalk murals done by professional artists. Guests may try their hand at chalk muraling.
“With these festivals we’re not only supporting our local creative communities, we’re building bridges at a national level and bringing much-needed recognition to the explosive artistic output found right here in Arizona,” Borders said.
Part of the allure is wandering street performers and live music, including the Third Street Acoustic Space and the Unplugged Lounge. There are stages, at Centerpoint Plaza and Hayden Station.
Among the performers are The Sugar Thieves, Jake Dean Band, AZ Rhythm Connection, Karen O & The No No No’s, Walt Richardson Band, Haymarket Squares and Phoenix Conservatory of Music.
Food and beverage include Blue Banjo BBQ, Island Noodles, Sally’s Corn on the Cob, and food trucks Maine Lobster Lady, Waffle Crush and Yellowman Fry Bread.
Adults may find respite in three age 21-plus beer and wine gardens.
Tickets are required for alcoholic-beverage sampling and can be purchased online or at the beer and wine gardens.
More information on the Spring Tempe Festival of the Arts: www.tempefestivalofthearts.com.
More information about transportation options: www.downtowntempe.com/get-around.
Pre-sale tickets for wine and spirits tasting: www.eventbrite.com/e/arizona-wine-spirit-tasting-at-tempe-festival-of-the-arts-tickets-56433619475
