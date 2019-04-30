Ariana Macioce eyes LPGA with end of college golf

It probably should come as no surprise that when she picks up her diploma next month from the University of Tennessee, Ahwatukee native Ariana Macioce will be taking a year off to try and qualify for the LPGA circuit.
After all, she’s been golfing since she was 2 years old – and lighting up the fairways with fairly steady success.
Though the Lady Vols last week missed the cut for match play in the SEC championships, Macioce tied for 36th in the event with the second lowest score for Tennessee with a final round 76 (+4).
In 10 season tournaments since Oct. 1, she placed in the top 10 four consecutive times, then made top 20 in the next three tournaments, giving her seven-straight Top 20’s from last fall through this month.
“Her team has had multiple individual winners this season, and as good as those girls are, none of them put together seven straight good tournaments like she did,” said her proud father Frank Macioce, adding that kind of streak is “so hard to keep it together week in and week out.”
Macioce logged six rounds at par or better in the final four tournaments of her university career, including a pair of 3-under 69s in the Westbrook Invitational; concluded the SMU Trinity Forest Invitational with a final round of 76 to tie for 10th place; recorded a 148 (+4) at the Mary S. Kauth Invitational to finish in a tie for 10th; shot 74 in the first two rounds to tie for 10th place at the Starmount Fall Classic; carded a 235 at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship to tie for 70th place; and tied for 92nd place after carding a 156 at the Cougar Classic.
Though the marketing major didn’t do as well in the final two regular season tournaments because she was sick and had to work on five classroom presentations, three papers and five tests that her took away time from practice leading up to her final regular season play, Macioce is still set up for a good run at the LPGA.
“Ari has really stepped up this season and has played really consistent. It’s been great to be able to count on her week-to-week,” said Coach Judi Pavon. “She is very competitive and has stepped up and become a really solid player for us.”
And she’s maintained a solid academic record, nailing four courses with an A and the other with a B in her fall semester.
Macioce transferred after her sophomore year from Georgia Southern University because she Tennessee has a better golf program and its top-50 status qualifies it for regional and post-season championship play in the SEC, one of college golf’s strongest conferences.
But before she left Georgia Southern, she left her mark, recording a team-best 75.57 scoring average in 26 rounds and placing in the top 10 three times as a sophomore. She also tied for second in the Texas State Invitational, the opening tournament of the 2017 spring season.
As a junior, she led Tennessee in the SEC Championship with a 54-hole score of 228, tying for 27th place.
Her university career pretty much mirrored the success she had while attending Xavier College Prep in Phoenix.
She was a five-time runner up in tournaments hosted by the Junior Golf Association of Arizona, had 20 Top-5 finishes in Junior Golf Association tournaments, finished in the top six three times at the Arizona High School State Championships, won the Junior World Qualifier and competed at the Junior World Championship, won the Phoenix City Junior Championship with a 3-under par total and qualified for the 2014 Trusted Choice Big I Junior Classic Championship.
The daughter of Frank and Rhonda Macioce, she also received the Janet McKinley “Women in Business” Women’s Athletic Endowed Scholarship.
Spending at least 30 hours a week practicing golf and missing lots of classes while she travels with the university’s team to various tournaments, Macioce concedes “it’s tough to catch up” with class work.
“But once you get the hang of it, you learn how to manage your time,” she said. “We do homework every night in the hotel after our rounds and in the van on the way to and from tournaments. I have always been an A student so I work extra hard when I’m not golfing to keep up my GPA even if it means giving up some of my social life.”
Besides, with a high school academic record that included a 3.9 GPA and 40 college credits, Macioce wasn’t about to let her academic accomplishments go by the wayside.
Macioce likes golf because “it challenges you mentally and makes you a better overall person.”
“Golf teaches you honesty, respect and patience. I love that it’s outdoors and every golf course is completely different,” she said. “You can practice whenever wherever and alone or with others.”
