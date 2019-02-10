Ahwatukee resident John Broussal took these photos on Ranch Circle North Drive last November. The photo on the left shows the way old high-pressure sodium lights illuminated the roadway and the much brighter illumination provided by the new LED 2,700-kelvin lights that the Streets Transportation Department installed there and throughout Phoenix. Among Broussal’s concerns is light pollution in Ahwatukee. He’s asked city officials to no avail to retrofit the new lights with amber lenses to reduce the glare.