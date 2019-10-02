A cleaning crew burglarized an Ahwatukee mansion knew the owners were on vacation outside the United States after reading their posts on social media, according to court records.
Gabrial Lee Golden, 43, and Brittany Rojas, 27, were arrested by police last week and accused of taking advantage of this information by stealing two luxury SUVs and numerous other belongings from the unsuspecting residents.
Rojas, the mother of an infant, told police that she and Golden went to the house in the 1900 block of East Clubhouse Drive on Sept. 21, where Golden “ransacked’’ the interior.
The young mother said she only went to the house with Golden to retrieve some of her belongings, but she later returned some stolen items to police that were stored in her house, according to court records.
Rojas apparently gave police a detailed account of the couple’s alleged criminal escapade.
“The defendant stated that she knew that the victims were not at the residence and were out of the country on vacation from social media,’’ the court document said.
“The defendant stated that the co-defendant took the 2018 Lexus during the incident and she left in the U-Haul truck,’’ the report said. “She said the co-defendant returned several times to the residence where he stole the second vehicle as well as other property.’’
The report said that the state Department of Public Safety Auto Theft Task Force learned about the burglary on Sept. 24 and knew a U-Haul truck was involved.
They identified Rojas as the person who rented the truck and found it in her driveway with the markings removed.
Detectives found the stolen 2018 Lexus parked about a block away.
Rojas, who helped police find the stolen 2014 Lexus SUV, was booked on suspicion of burglary, two counts of auto theft, failure to return rental property, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangerment. She was released from jail on her own recognizance.
Golden, who has an extensive history of arrested, initially fled from police and fought with police until they deployed a taser, according to the court records.
He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of auto theft, burglary and unlawful flight from law enforcement, the document said.
He was held without bond on allegations that he violated his probation on two other cases from 2013 and 2014.
Golden has served four different relatively short sentences with the Arizona Department of Corrections on convictions that include drug possession, burglary, aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons, according to the ADOC web site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.