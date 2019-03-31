Lifelong friends open unique Ahwatukee store

From the moment a customer walks through the double doors festooned with ‘60s-style peace signs at Vintageous Life in Ahwatukee, there is a noticeable and distinct pause.
They often stand stock-still, taking in the 4,200-square-foot, three-room store at 4611 E. Chandler Blvd. that is elegantly yet comfortably styled with mid-century modern furniture, antiques, upcycled furniture and vintage collectibles – all one of a kind.
Owned by Jimmy Maler and Noeleen Sese of Ahwatukee, Vintageous Life is into its fourth month since a very low-key opening on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday last November.
And they are becoming the talk of the town.
“You find so many unusual things here, but you can’t put off deciding whether to buy it or not because next time you come, it could well be gone,” said Carrie Eslar, a recent customer who was eyeing a ‘60s Polaroid Land Camera perched atop vintage coffee table books.
“Everything is so unique and very one-of-a-kind.”
Maler, who mans the store weekdays while his sweetheart and partner Sese works full-time at Hospice of the Valley, is an affable and knowledgeable salesperson.
His many years spent traveling the world as an international designer for a privately-owned company is evident in the staging of the three large showrooms.
“The people coming in have been really enthusiastic. It’s been really very charming,” he said. “People often have fond memories of things they see for sale in our store.”
Maler’s journey to Ahwatukee ended years spent as an interior designer and brand development specialist in places as diverse as China, where he lived six months, as well as the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, Morroco and Ethiopia.
He lived in each of those places for a year, but his journey began in Cleveland, Ohio.
It was there he grew up and attended kindergarten through fifth grade at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School with classmate Noeleen Sese.
A year after his family moved to the suburb of Brunswick, 25 miles southwest of the city, he was astounded to see Sese walking down the hall of his middle school.
“Our families didn’t know each other; It was really serendipitous that they both moved to the same suburb,” said Maler.
The friendship continued through junior high and high school before heading their separate ways.
He began traveling as a recording professional musician, and she started attending Ohio State University.
In between then and eight years ago, the two followed their own paths, including marriages, children and careers.
And then a class reunion announced on Facebook – in Las Vegas rather than Cleveland – brought them together again.
Sese, who was the reunion event planner, said reconnecting at the reunion was as if no time had passed at all.
“The beauty of our relationship is that we’ve always been sincere friends. Anyone that knows me personally knows that I am deeply nostalgic. Jimmy and I shared crayons for the first time in September of 1975 in Mrs. Howell’s second grade class,” she laughed.
“Toward the end of our elementary school years, both our families moved away from Cleveland at separate times. In January of 1979, upon our return from Christmas break, our paths crossed again when I saw Jimmy in my new middle school. To see a familiar face brought me great joy,” she recalled.
The pair graduated high school together in 1986. They didn’t see each other again until the reunion.
“Although separated for so many years, we learned that we’d lived similar, almost parallel lives. We shared so much in common that it was kind of crazy,” she said.
“To have my oldest and longtime friend by my side is very sweet,” she added. “Since I can remember, I’ve always admired Jimmy and where his life had taken him, especially the road back home to me.”
Maler, having reconnected with Sese, decided he didn’t want to be apart from her again, so he chose not to renew his contract that would take him back to the Middle East.
“I decided to move to Ahwatukee and be with her; she’s my soul twin,” he said. “I was hired by Living Spaces in Scottsdale and started doing interior design.”
But corporate boxes weren’t a good fit for Maler.
Besides, the couple had a vision, and started groundwork for opening their own store that would incorporate the style, design and one-of-a-kind furnishings and collectibles they were drawn to.
“Originally, we were looking for a much smaller space,” admitted Sese, glancing about the expansive, well-dressed store. “After many months of multiple property management meetings and their rejections of our business plan, we jointly found this location and embraced the challenge of a much larger space.
“Looking back, I think we needed this type of space and layout to accommodate our staging vision,” she added.
As a 22-year Ahwatukee resident, Sese said she is aware of many small businesses that closed their doors due to lack of local support.
Still, she and Maler remain optimistic.
“For this type of business, home decor and interior design venture, I feel confident that we will connect with the community and our personal approach will provide a memorable shopping experience,” she said, adding:
“When I treasure hunt, I gravitate toward a personal nostalgic vibe and my approach to staging is to demonstrate how to make a house a home with a unique and meaningful touch. The items in the store have meaning to both of us and are hand-picked, hard-to-find treasures that we travel all over to find. We love to incorporate vintage, upcycle and new decor in an eclectic and memorable presentation.”
Maler nodded and said, “Our hearts are really in this place. Everything you see in here has been handpicked by us.”
Sese added, “We think that many people enjoy the treasure hunt as much as we do.”
The couple is already at work at expanding their offerings to include Frank-O-Licious, a line for canines.
“Frankie is our rescue pup, and we decided to incorporate his image and personality into a lifestyle brand including organic food and apparel. We’ll donate a percentage of the proceeds to Hospice of the Valley’s pet therapy,” Maler said. “We hope to have these products available by Christmas, 2019.”
Benefiting Hospice of the Valley’s Pet Therapy program is dear to Sese’s heart, whose mother died in hospice care in 2004.
Sese served 12 years as a volunteer before being brought aboard to work full-time in fund development and as their volunteer coordinator.
“I’ve seen firsthand the impact animals and their unconditional love can have on patients. Jimmy and I both wanted to continue to support this program and the impact hospice has made on countless families. Store sales and Frank-O-Licious combined will help contribute and support this program,” she said. “We can all accomplish so much more together than apart.”
Vintageous Life also offers interior design, space planning, consulting and furniture staging.
Information: VintageousLife.com
