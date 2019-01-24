Two unsuccessful Republican Legislative District 18 candidates are now vying against each other to fill a pending vacancy on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.
Former state Rep. Jill Norgaard of Ahwatukee and Tempe commercial airline pilot and LD 18 Senate hopeful Frank Schmuck are among the three candidates who are lobbying to replace District 1 Supervisor Denny Barney.
So far, the only other hopeful is Gilbert resident Rusdon Ray, a construction worker who has publicly criticized building codes and other government regulations, including compulsory student performance tests such as AzMERIT, sometimes on a video blog titled “On Freedom Road.”
But a source predicted there could be as many as another dozen suitors for the position by the end of the week, when the time for applying expires.
“I have one of the greatest jobs in the world; yet, my profession is not what fulfills me completely,” Schmuck said in his application. “What really drives me is my passion to serve others. I feel my combined professional experience and decades of service in the community can help propel our community forward by assisting our residents and businesses gain greater opportunities.”
Norgaard touts her engineering, business and legislative background, stating, “I have utilized these skills to implement business practices in government to streamline processes in the state.
“I believe my business, legislative and community experience will compliment the current board team.”
Barney is leaving the position two years early to start working full-time as president/CEO of the East Valley partnership, a consortium of business, community and government leaders that addresses education, economic development and other major issues in the region.
A Gilbert resident, Barney was elected by the partnership board last June to replace former Gilbert Mayor John Lewis, who with his wife accepted a call from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for a three-year mission assignment in Cambodia.
County Supervisor District 1 includes Ahwatukee and a large swath of the East Valley as well as Scottsdale. Barney was one of four Republicans on the five-member board.
The other four board members are soliciting applications for his replacement through this Friday, Jan. 25, and will then determine his successor. State law requires that Barney’s replacement be a Republican and live in the district – qualifications that both Norgaard and Schmuck meet. The successful candidate would have to seek election to a full four-year term in 2020.
The four current supervisors and the Clerk of the Board will vote on a replacement after interviewing the candidates and the board hopes to make a selection by mid-February, a spokesman said.
Each of the five supervisors also have their own staff and an annual office budget of about $440,000.
The board as a body oversees an annual budget that currently totals nearly $2.5 billion.
That money funds a wide variety of services that include: county road and bridge construction and maintenance, the operation of all other county offices such as those of the sheriff and recorder; flood control and various health and sanitation programs, including restaurant and supermarket inspections; Superior Court and related operations, including the public defender, county attorney and probation; and various education, cultural and recreation programs.
The position of county supervisor pays $76,600 annually – more than three times the $24,000 annual salary earned by occupants of the positions that Norgaard and Schmuck sought last year in the State Legislature.
Norgaard lost her bid for a third term in the State House as Democrats Mitzi Epstein of Tempe and Jennifer Jermaine of Chandler took both seats.
An aerospace and defense engineer by education and background who also has experience in both corporate and small business worlds, Norgaard said, “My management experience, education and diplomacy greatly prepared me for the challenge of sponsoring productive legislation.
Her application touts her leadership in establishing a pilot early-intervention screening program program dyslexic preschoolers as well as various bills aimed at “protecting business from state regulatory overreach,” reducing K-12 education red tape and other initiatives.
A U.S. Air Force Academy graduate and officer in the U.S. Air Force, Schmuck won distinction in the first Gulf War for delivering supplies under attack to Israel and airlifting wounded from the battlefield.
A pilot for Southwest Airlines, he was picked by Southwest founder Herb Kelleher to student international management at the American Graduate School of International Management – Thunderbird.
Schmuck touted that background in his application, stating, “Also of importance are my years of budgetary responsibility, ensuring the health and safety of others, understanding change management and implementing and monitoring policies, all of which can be immediately leveraged as a value to Maricopa County and the Board of Supervisors.”
Schmuck lost his State Senate bid to incumbent Democrat Sean Bowie of Ahwatukee in a replay of the 2016 race. The race last year was one of the most expensive – and possible the most expensive legislative race in Arizona – as both Bowie and Schmuck spent a combined total of more than $400,000 on the campaign, with Schmuck contributing over $90,000 of his own money.
In his application, Schmuck said he has started three nonprofits over the years that support scholarships for young people, national healthcare advocacy and help veterans with their transition back into society.
He said 300 students have attended or are in college because of those scholarships and that his advocacy for patients with Lou Gehrig’s disease earned him a honors from the ALS Association. As president and later foundation chair of the Arizona Veterans’ Hall of Fame Society, he said he helped direct the growth of veterans’ courts.
