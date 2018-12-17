What if you could get a kid a pair of shoes or buy a needy family a small heater without any more effort than tapping your phone?
Since August, countless people in the Kyrene School District are doing just that, thanks to its relationship with a Georgia-based digital charity called Purposity and its mobile phone app.
Kyrene this year became the first school district in Arizona to adopt Purposity, which matches specific immediate needs for needy kids or their families in the district with local donors who signed up at purposity.com to meet them.
People who sign up provide their cell number and then are texted by the district through Purposity once a week about particular needs of Kyrene kids that cost up to $250 and are purchased through Amazon.
The item is set up to ship directly to the Kyrene’s district headquarters, where a staffer gets the item to the student.
Purposity also can be used “if a family were to experience a large loss due to a life event like a fire. Purposity will even purchase small furniture items,” according to a district memo.
The needs are transmitted by a counselor or other school staffer to Purposity, which never discloses the student’s identity.
Instead, people who have signed up get a text that says something like this:
“This student and her family have been through a lot of transitions lately! They migrated to Arizona and have been working hard for a hopeful future. Unfortunately, medical issues have led to this student’s mom being forced to return to her home country to receive treatment. This student’s single dad is doing all that he can to help soothe this transition, but times have been tough and he could use some support. Give this student and her siblings a sense of hope by sending them a few basics, starting with these shoes.”
When the donation has been completed, the donor then gets a text that says:
“Right about now you’re making someone’s day. The Purposity need you met has arrived, and we just wanted to say thanks for making a difference.”
Kyrene Superintendent Jan Vesely said response by the community to Purposity has been overwhelming.
Purposity was started by a self-described Atlanta, Georgia, “social entrepreneur” named Blake Canterbury, who wanted to use storytelling and the digital world to help people.
Canterbury and other volunteers craft small stories around each need to make each text a heartfelt message rather than a cold and heartless list.
“Purposity isn’t just a tool. It’s a vision,” Canterbury explained. “It’s a vision of seeing the world as it should be. It’s the quest to connect neighbors and communities around purpose. It’s you helping those around you.”
“As a group of social entrepreneurs, from the very beginning we wanted to make something that mattered,” he added.
“The solution we envisioned needed to be user friendly enough that anyone could navigate it, but sophisticated enough to solve complex social issues. To bring this to you, we had to ask ourselves, ‘Is it possible to create a legacy that connects organizations and individuals in a meaningful way, unifying us all under the common quest for purpose?’ Turns out, the answer is ‘yes.’”
