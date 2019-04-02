Something for everyone: It’s all fair at the County Fair

Whether it is raising animals for auction, baking a pie, making a quilt or performing with a choir or dance group, there is opportunity to showcase talent for a wide spectrum of people at the Maricopa County Fair.
This year’s edition is April 10-14.
Among the attractions are a livestock show and auction, motor sports, carnival rides and games, multiple entertainment stages, a petting zoo and agricultural exhibitions.
The Maricopa County Fair, which dates to the 1950s, when it was not only a fair but also a citrus festival, offers categories for traditional and modern hobbies, including the culinary arts, photography, horticulture, clothing design, quilting, cell-phone photography and model building.
“Whether it’s something that people do for a hobby because they love it or even professionally, we welcome it all,” said Karen Searle, executive director of the fair. “The talent that is in our community is extremely impressive. That’s why I encourage everybody to participate.”
The livestock show is expected to have more than 1,000 animals. Searle said that raising animals teaches young people important lessons they can use throughout their lives.
During the fair’s livestock show and auction, children ages 9 to 19 show animals they have raised, such as pigs, sheep, pygmy and dairy goats, chickens, rabbits and dairy cattle.
“When they are raising an animal that is going into the food chain, they learn responsibility,” Searle said. “They learn so much about business, and by that I mean the costs and expenses of raising an animal, how much the animals cost, how much time they have to put in. So, it’s not just responsibility for themselves, but it is responsibility for another living creature.
“Parents are driving them every weekend or transporting those animals. It is definitely a commitment by the family.”
The fair will showcase community acts on four stages. Dance troupes, bands, cloggers, belly dancers, a safety magic show, karate schools and choirs will entertain visitors, as will a roaming magician and balloon act.
The nostalgic and thrill rides are back, including a Ferris wheel, carousel, and carnival. Monster trucks, freestyle motocross motorcycles and Demo Cross demolition figure 8/derby races also return.
Seniors 55 and older and those in military and first-responder uniforms receive free entry on Wednesday.
Those who bring canned food goods to be donated to St. Mary’s Food Bank receive $4 off admission on Thursday.
Students in kindergarten through sixth grade get free admission and four free rides on Thursday when they read four books. They must complete a Read to Ride form to participate.
If You Go
What: Maricopa County Fair
Where: Arizona Exposition and State Fairgrounds, 1826 W. McDowell Road, Phoenix
When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. April 10, 11, 14;
10 a.m.-midnight April 12-13
Cost: $9 general admission, no admission charge to children 8 and younger. $10 parking
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.