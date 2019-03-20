Seton honors Self-made legend for Women’s History Month

In 27 years leading the Seton Catholic Prep girls basketball program, Karen Self has reached just about every milestone imaginable.
She holds the Arizona high school record for basketball championships, 10, and was a win away from her 11th this past season. The 2019 title game was Seton’s sixth straight. It marked the Lady Sentinels’ 25th consecutive region title.
The major milestone that Self has not reached – yet – is most wins. The Arizona record of 816 is held by her friend, former Highland High girls coach Miner Webster, who retired in 2018. Self, at 49 with 710 wins, is within reach.
“In the big scheme of things, sure, I suppose it’s something that is out there,” Self said. “What’s more on my mind is the future of our program.”
It is bettering the lives of her players that means the most to her, she said.
Seton is saluting Self, who has made Arizona sports history with her accomplishments, during Women’s History Month.
Self was a year removed from Arizona State University when she was hired. She didn’t know anything about the school. She found out from a friend that Seton needed a girls basketball coach.
Seton was not having much luck attracting top-notch candidates. Self applied.
“I think I was one of just two applicants, so I was lucky enough to get the job,” Self said. “I can’t imagine they would give a 23-year old this job now. I made a lot of mistakes, but that’s how we learn. I have definitely grown up here in a similar way to the kids who grow up here.”
Self was recruited to play basketball at Arizona State as a freshman from upstate New York. The Sun Devils were the first to call, even before local colleges. She took an official visit to Tempe, recalling freezing temperature and snow as she left New York on that November day.
She was greeted by sunshine and 72 degrees upon arrival in Tempe.
“When I got here, they said they were sorry it was cold,” Self said. “I thought they were crazy. It felt amazing.”
Self studied business and economics at ASU but wasn’t sure that was the career path she wanted. Instead, she took an assistant coaching position at Endicott College, a Division III program near Boston.
She stayed six months and returned to Arizona when the season ended to be with her then-boyfriend and now husband, Rory. She was hired at Seton shortly after.
“I was so afraid of talking in a group setting that I couldn’t talk to the players unless I had a ball in my hand. It was like a security blanket,” Self said. “I was so young and so much closer to the age of the players. The parents scared me to death.”
Before Self arrived, Seton’s girls program had three coaches in three years. With no seniors on the team in Self’s first season, she said her players didn’t care about wins or losses. They wanted continuity.
“The only question they had for me was if I would stay more than one year,” Self said. “It struck me: These kids just wanted someone to stay.”
The Lady Sentinels went 12-14 in her first season. The next year, they went 15-6. Seton had flipped a switch.
“The kids all bought in,” Self said. “A championship wasn’t on my radar initially.”
Yet the Lady Sentinels captured three state titles and lost just nine games in the next five years. In less than a decade, they were among the premier programs.
She is no stranger around the Seton Catholic campus.
Self helps coach track and field. She teaches economics, Advanced Placement Macroeconomics and a college-level math course. She tries to make it to all school events, including football games and plays.
Self’s players raise awareness and funds for causes. This year’s charity was Donate Life AZ, in honor of the late Tiffany Tate-Eckes. Self and the team dedicated the season to Tate-Eckes, a Seton Catholic assistant coach who passed away in September after a lifetime of major health issues.
Self takes pride in seeing former players and students move on to do great things. She attends their college basketball games when she can, and even some weddings.
“It’s amazing, I love to see them be successful and be happy in whatever they pursue,” Self said. “When you have a kid who is open to being molded and you are able to help them get to the next level and are a part of that process, you can’t help but want to follow them through their careers and lives.
“Honestly, it means the world to me when kids still reach out.”
Self has no regrets about devoting so much of her life to Seton. It’s all about making an impact on the students.
The players and her four children – including teenage triplets – are the reason she said she never will leave Seton.
“I will retire from Seton Catholic,” Self said. “I think we all have our own gifts and talents. For me, I think I am most well-suited for high school basketball.”
She wants to go another 10 to 15 years.
“I want my players to look back at their high school career and realize they loved their experience, team and coaches,” Self said. “To me, it’s about the relationships they made. That’s most important to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.