Kyrene Monte Vista Elementary School has a new principal.
He is replacing Suzanne Ramundo, who is retiring.
Garth Cupp, who has been the assistant vice principal and athletic director at Altadena Middle School, was introduced as the new chief at Monte Vista during last week’s governing board meeting.
Cupp has been with the district 14 years, Superintendent Jan Vesely told the board and joined Kyrene as a science teacher at Aprende Middle School and later became dean of students for the district before going to Altadena.
“Dr. Cupp has worked extensively to provide support to students transitioning to middle school and his strength and partnerships across campuses to support students in the K-8 environment,” Vesely said.
He also has sponsored and coordinated STEM enrichment clubs as well as student organizations that “provide academic and social emotional support to students,” she added.
The father of two whose wife is a teacher at Cerritos Elementary, Cupp holds his bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from Arizona State University.
In a brief appearance before the board, Cupp said he is “grateful for having the opportunity to spend my career here serving the Kyrene community and I’m really honored for this opportunity to now serve the children, the teachers and the community of Monte Vista as principal.”
