An Ahwatukee woman is pleading with residents not to combat roofrats and other pests with poisons.
Jan Radcliff has posted on social media and in flyers a photo of a female horned owl she found in her front yard and said a veterinarian at Liberty Wildlife “assured me she had been poisoned, undoubtedly due to consuming a rat that had ingested rat poison.”
“Now we have one less raptor that eats rats, mice and other vermin, all because our neighbors persist in using rat poison to eliminate roof rats,” she said. “We all know that roof rats (and other species of rats) are a big problem in Ahwatukee, but snap traps, electronic rat traps (Zappers) and live traps are a much more humane method of eliminating these nasty vermin.”
“So far, I have found three dead rats in my back yard, one dead raccoon on my front porch and one dead owl in my front yard,” she said, adding:
“I have been successful in catching roof rats by using snap traps. They are instantly and more humanely eliminated, and rats don’t wander off to die in your attic, your garage or your neighbor’s yard, where a dog or cat could eat them and perish, just like this beautiful owl.”
The Arizona Department of Agriculture says she’s right.
“When wildlife consumes pest animals that have been poisoned, the poison can be fatal to not only the pest animal, but also to the wild animal that eats it. Some pesticides are typically used to kill pigeons, starlings, rats and mice. But, predators like birds of prey, scavengers and pets are also vulnerable to secondary poisoning,” it says on its website campaign against poisons.
Noting many poisons remain toxic for long periods of time even after they’ve been consumed, the department says poisons also cause side effects that include “reduced reproductive success, birth defects, developmental issues, persistent internal bleeding and death.”
Radcliff said the department’s concerns should be heeded.
“Please be considerate of our innocent wildlife and our fur babies and do not use any type of rat poison, no matter how safe they claim to be,” she implored residents. “Poison is poison. In spite of what some exterminators or hardware store employees may say, there is no such thing as a safe poison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.