For an unpaid caregiver in Arizona, the hot summer days mean less of an opportunity for fresh air, a change of routine and self-care.
On average, care providers spend 24.4 hours per week tending to others’ needs and putting their own well-being on the back burner, said Jutta Ulrich, executive director of the Arizona Caregiver Coalition.
She noted that the risk of depression for unpaid caregivers, regardless of the time of year, can be high and lead to a lack of sleep, anxiety and depression.
Many individuals who provide care for a loved one often resist recognizing themselves as “caregivers,” Ulrich said.
“However, the general definition of a caregiver is a member of a person’s social network who regularly helps them with assorted activities of daily living, including bathing, cooking, shopping, housekeeping and administering medication,” she said.
The role is usually taken on without hesitation to help a family member manage impairments related to old age, disability, disease or a mental disorder.
In fact, 85 percent of people in the role of a caregiver are watching over family members such as elderly parents, spouses, in-laws and children. One-third of these individuals will inevitably deal with at least one bout of depression, according to a recent Yale study.
One option for caregivers is finding a local respite program. Essentially this is either a day center or another caregiver who comes into the home and provides short-term care for a loved one, while giving “respite” or personal time to the caregiver.
That block of time can be used for appointments, doctor’s visits or just personal time to rest or take a break from caregiving.
“Most unpaid caregivers are unaware of how important taking time for self-care is for their own health and welfare,” said Ulrich.
The coalition has an adult day health center respite scholarship program to provide caregivers with breaks that are necessary for catching up on sleep, running errands, enjoying hobbies and spending free time with family and friends.
The grant is available to assist full-time, unpaid caregivers who live with the person they’re providing aid for.
Studies show this accounts for approximately 35 percent of the caregivers’ population in the United States.
The coalition’s respite care program offers a break to those who need it most, while their loved ones are supervised in a safe and friendly environment. There are 16 approved facilities throughout Arizona.
“You can’t take care of anyone else if you’re not taking care of yourself first,” Ulrich adds. “The truth of the matter is, you don’t have to do it all alone. Reach out to support groups, friends, family and respite services to build a network around you that can help to prevent caregiver burnout and depression.”
Nearby respite centers are in Mesa: Arbor Rose Adult Day Club, 6063 East Arbor Ave.; Oakwood Creative Care, 247 N. MacDonald St.; and Oakwood Creative Care 7550 E. Adobe.
Information: 888-737-7494, CRL@AZcaregiver.net or azcaregiver.org.
