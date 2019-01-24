Ahwatukee is losing its other longtime public high school principal.
Desert Vista Principal Christine Barela last week told parents in an email that she’s leaving Tempe Union High School District at the end of the current school year.
Barela’s departure from a position she’s held since 2014 comes on the heels of Mountain Pointe Principal Bruce Kipper’s promotion last summer to district athletic director. He was replaced by interim principal Tomika Banks.
Barela, who started at Tempe High in 2002 and joined Desert Vista four years later, is joining another former longtime Desert Vista principal at Arizona State University Preparatory Academy.
Anna Battle, whom Barela replaced after she was appointed Tempe Union assistant superintendent, left the district at the end of last school year to become chief leadership development officer at ASU Prep, a K-12 public charter school.
Barela, who will be chief of student affairs and programs at ASU Prep, told parents in her email that her decision “is bittersweet for me.”
“It has truly been such a blessing to be able to work for and with our amazing students, exceptional staff, and supportive and involved parents,” she said. “I have many wonderful memories that I will cherish forever.”
District spokeswoman Jen Liewer said a search process for Barela’s replacement would be announced later, and Barela told parents in her note that process “will provide an opportunity for the community to be involved in the selection.”
