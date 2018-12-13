The pageantry, glitz and glamor of the annual “Ahwatukee Foothills Nutcracker Ballet” – performed at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16 – is a perennially awe-inspiring spectacle to audience members of all ages.
Among those responsible for the magic are the production’s two choreographers who oversee all the dance routines, and the seamstress responsible for fashioning some of the myriad and richly-detailed costumes – or tailoring them to fit the new dancers.
“Nutcracker” choreographers Jill Hammond and Meghan Arena and seamstress Brandi Petersen are particularly crucial to the ballet’s success among the other adults in backstage supporting roles.
Producer and Dance Studio 111 owner Kimberly Lewis, who is presenting the “Nutcracker” for the 19th consecutive year in her community, explained:
“Jill was with me at the beginning of the Nutcracker which took two years to plan before bringing it to the stage. Meghan Arena joined our ‘dream team of magic’ in 2008. Working together for so many years, the three of us share so many magical stories and memories. We’ve seen dancers grow up dancing in our Nutcracker who now have their own children performing this year. We’re more like family.”
She said her many years with the choreographers have allowed them to develop a near-telepathy.
“The three of us can be in rehearsal and just look at each other and immediately know what changes need to be made without even saying a word,” laughed Lewis.
Held at the Desert Foothills High School Fine Arts Theatre, the ballet stars local children and young adults ranging in age from 3 to 21.
Unlike those in major roles – the 10 queens, Clara and Fritz, the Mouse King and the Nutcracker/Prince – not all those 85 cast members perform ballet. But they dance in some capacity – or, like the youngest costumed members, some mere toddlers, delightfully fill the various scenes of that magical Christmas Eve.
Hammond, the production’s artistic director, has been a part of the “Nutcracker” since its inception. When she moved to Arizona, she discovered her new house was next door to Lewis, who’d also recently moved in. With their backgrounds in dance, they became fast friends and soon Hammond was teaching at Lewis’ studio.
“When we met 25 years ago, she told me she was a ballerina and loved to teach ballet, and I told her ‘I’m opening a dance studio and I would love for you to come teach and run our ballet program,’ and the rest is history.” said Lewis.
Each July, Lewis, Hammond and Arena begin plans for the newest “Nutcracker” performance, commencing with classes at Dance Studio 111 for anyone interested in auditioning for the production. Roles are announced mid-August.
“Our dancers work hard for their parts, and it’s exciting not only to see them grow in talent, but also see the friends they make, the fun they have and the discipline they learn,” said Hammond, who started her own ballet training at age 4.
In the ensuing years, as her passion for ballet grew, Hammond studied with renowned instructors and schools including the Metropolitan Opera Ballet Company. As a high school student traveling with a goodwill/study tour to Russia, she received instruction at the Bolshoi Ballet Company of Moscow and the Kirov Ballet Company of Leningrad.
She began teaching ballet after graduating from high school and continues to perform on her own. She said joining Dance Studio 111, when it was known as Kimberly Lewis School of Dance, and bringing “The Nutcracker” to Ahwatukee remain gifts in themselves.
“We try to make our ‘Nutcracker’ as professional and family-oriented as we can. It’s also so fun to see previous dancers bring their little girls to participate in the show. Kimberly, Meghan and I work hard, but we enjoy a special friendship; it is truly magic,” Hammond said.
Choreographer Arena, a Queen Creek resident, grew up in Ahwatukee and was a 2005 Desert Vista High School graduate along with her “high school sweetheart” and now husband, Tony Arena, a 2004 DV alum.
Her parents, Brian and Lisa Alexander, still live in Ahwatukee.
Arena, who studied dance at Tempe Dance Academy, Mary Adams Ballet, and The School of Ballet Arizona, has two children in The Nutcracker. Leni, 8, is in her sixth year and holds the record for youngest performer, appearing as a China Baby at age 15 months. Arena’s son Jett, 4, is participating in his first “Nutcracker” as a March Boy and is a big fan of the fight scene between the Nutcracker and the Mouse King.
Being a choreographer for this holiday favorite is an enormous commitment, yet one made joyful due to friendship.
“This is my 10th year with Kimberly and Jill and the Ahwatukee Foothills Nutcracker. We have a wonderful friendship and system to pull this ballet off between the three of us,” said Arena, who also dances the role of Clara’s mother.
“We’re pretty proud of what we accomplish. Once auditions hit mid-August, we jump in full force and have eight, sometimes nine-hour days on Saturdays. This year, we’ve had to have rehearsals during the week to make sure that they’re ready – not only just the show, but really for Thanksgiving weekend when we have a huge chunk of community performances to get people excited for the holidays and to promote the show.”
Most challenging for Arena this year was instructing the Bon Bons, who dance with the Sugarplum Fairy Queen.
“We jumped down a few age brackets and I had to challenge my 6-to-8 year-olds big time,” she said. “They stepped it up though and made it happen, so their queen has an awesome group behind her,” said Arena. “I work with the younger performers as well as the older girls, and those littles take a little bit of extra time and effort, but in the end it is so magical to see their hard work pay off and their precious smiles beaming on stage.”
Sharing the stage with the talented dancers are the incredible costumes, many of which are handsewn by Brandi Petersen – including the various Victorian gowns worn in the party scene, and all the costumes worn by the Angel dancers, China dolls and Bon Bons.
Though many of the queen’s tutus originate in New York City and Los Angeles, Petersen not only assists in tailoring them for the new players year-to-year, but designs and sews all the matching headdresses.
Petersen’s 24 years as a dancer brought her to “The Nutcracker.” Her four daughters have danced in it, and her youngest, Abigail, 15, is dancing this year in the Phoenix Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker.”
This is a busy time of year for Petersen, who lives in Peoria. Not only does she commute to Ahwatukee for costume needs, she’s also the costume supervisor for the Phoenix Ballet/Master Ballet Academy. She said the intricate tutus are the most challenging of her tasks.
A seamstress for 16 years – the last eight specializing in dance costumes – Petersen also operates an Etsy store, Sew On Pointe Embroidery, that features her children’s boutique clothes, ballet tutus and specialized ballet headwear.
“Because of these talented women and their love and passion of ballet and The Nutcracker, we’re able to bring this holiday classic right here to our community for years to come and generations to enjoy,” said Lewis.
A few tickets remain. Information: AFNutcracker.com/tickets; at Dance Studio 111, 4910 E. Chandler Blvd., suite 111.
“Tickets go really fast, so we suggest you select your seats as soon as possible,” advised Lewis.
