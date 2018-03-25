Golfers who signed up and paid thousands to belong to a semi-private club set up by the beleaguered owner of the Club West Golf Course are being asked to attend a meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, to hear a presentation by an investor suing the owner.
William Day has agreed to speak to the members, who are meeting at the Club West Community Center to decide whether to take their own action in the case.
About half the approximate 62 people who signed up for membership met for two hours on March 21 to discuss what action they might take in the case.
Financial woes are mounting for the beleaguered owner of the Club West Golf Course as the clubhouse restaurant closed by health inspectors and the five dozen golfers are discussing what to do about their own investment.
Those problems come atop an investor’s efforts to determine how $350,000 of his money was spent by course owner Richard Breuninger, who bought the course in December after signing a $1.3 million note held by previous owner Wilson Gee.
And they are in addition to more than $200,000 that Breuninger and his company, Inter Tribal Golf Association, owe the Phoenix Water Services Department for delinquent water bills.
Meanwhile, a lawyer for ITGA had invited all creditors to a meeting March 20, although the precise reasons for it were not known.
Inspectors for the Maricopa County Environmental Health Services Division shut down Biscuits Restaurant in the clubhouse last week for violating health code requirements that require eateries to obtain water from an approved source and forbid “hauled or transported water for continuity of the supply” except in an emergency declared by the department.
“Maricopa County policy requires suspension of the operating permit of businesses with serious conditions constituting an imminent public health threat,” a report given Biscuits owner Lloyd Melton stated. “Your permit is hereby suspended.”
“When violations are corrected, call this office for a reinspection to reinstate your operating permit. If violations are not corrected or if a hearing is not requested within 25 days, your operating permit will be revoked,” it also said.
Although a man identifying himself as the clubhouse eatery manager posted on Facebook March 14 that the restaurant would be open by March 16, it remained closed as of Tuesday. Melton did not return calls from AFN.
Water to the course, including the clubhouse, was shut off Feb. 22 and up until health inspectors issued the order March 13, Biscuits was relying on a portable tank that had been brought on site.
Meanwhile, 62 residents are wondering what happened to the fees they paid Breuninger and Club West Golf Management to belong to a semi-private club formed shortly after he assumed ownership of the course.
The fees – averaging around $3,600 for one person and $4,800 per couple – entitled members to preferred tee times and the use of a lounge and cigar and wine bars that were to be installed in the clubhouse. Neither the lounge nor the bars have been completed despite assurances from Breuninger that they would be opened early this year.
Members of the semi-private club also were told they’d have reciprocal benefits at 110 golf courses owned by 63 Native American tribes across the country that are part of the Inter Tribal Golf Association set up by Breuninger in 2012.
Even before Breuninger closed the deal to buy the course, he was seeking additional capital.
Jim Lindstrom, a Club West resident who in 2016 launched an unsuccessful effort to have residents buy the course, said Breuninger approached him last October asking for $30,000 to help pay for reseeding the course.
Lindstrom said the request was not an invitation to invest with the expectation of any return on the $30,000.
“He told me it would be a great way for the community to help build this business,” Lindstrom recalled, adding he declined the request.
He said Breuninger suggested they issue a joint news release about the course’s reopening since Lindstrom’s organization, Save Club West, had been so prominent in fighting for the course’s future two years ago.
Initially that release was supposed to be issued in at the beginning of 2018, but then was pushed into Super Bowl week in February.
Then, Lindstrom said, he never heard again from Breuninger.
Even while the water was still running, money problems began appearing, such as when Yamaha repossessed an estimated 90 golf carts that Breuninger was leasing because he had fallen behind on payments.
Breuninger found an undetermined number of carts, but at times there weren’t enough. Several golfers told AFN that players would congregate near the last hole, waiting for others to finish using their carts.
In a lawsuit filed last month against Breuninger, William Day said he not only invested $250,000 in return for a 40 percent share of Club West Golf Management but he also gave him another $100,000 to cover the cost of reseeding.
But the lush landscape produced by that seeding is virtually gone after a month without irrigation.
The Water Services Department confirmed it was approached by someone other than Breuninger for a permit to use a nearby fire hydrant. The hydrant would then supply water to a portable tanker that in turn would be used to carry it to the small lake that is the course’s central irrigation source.
Water Services spokeswoman Stephanie Bracken said the request was turned down “because it did not meet the requirements of the permit.” She declined to identify where the request came from.
A judge postponed a hearing on Day’s request that Breuninger give him access to the company’s financial records after the two sides in the case decided to try and resolve that issue at a meeting.
