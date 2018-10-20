President Donald Trump’s election rally in the East Valley might one day be remembered for what didn’t happen, than what did.
Friday night’s rally for Senate candidate Martha McSally was a mostly harmonious event. And that was great news to law enforcement after a violence-marred appearance at Trump’s visit last fall at the Phoenix Convention Center.
Throw in the fact that most of the people that showed up with tickets to see Trump speak never made it inside the event and the rally will be remembered as a peaceful political event in a volatile political climate.
Mesa Police Spokesman Steve Berry estimated about 20,000 people came to the International Air Response hanger at Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, but only about 6,000 made it inside. Nobody was arrested during the event, and police said the only medical problems were a few heat-related issues.
For the crowd that didn’t make it inside, they were able to watch it from outside the hanger on a video screen. Gilbert resident Susan Myres was one of those who showed up with tickets early but never got inside the hanger. Not that she minded.
“It kind of feels like Woodstock out here” said Myres, who attended with her husband, Jon.
Traffic jams forced road closures hours before the 7 p.m. scheduled arrival of Trump, and packed parking lots made motorists leave their cars miles away from a line that reached up to two miles at one point.
Trump and McSally arrived on Marine One at the north end of the airport about 15 minutes early. By then all the speakers on the “undercard” – among them Arizona Secretary of State candidate Steve Gaynor, Congressman Andy Biggs, Congresswoman Debbie Lesko and Governor Doug Ducey – had warmed up the crowd that had already been packed inside the hanger for a few hours.
Early on, Trump repeated a line he unveiled the night before in a rally in Montana.
“Democrats produce mobs. Republican produce jobs,” the president said, backing away from the podium to bask in the cheers from the crowd after working on his latest sound bite.
He took an early swipe at U.S.Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., for her recent revelation of a DNA test that proved she had a small amount of Native American ancestry.
“We can no longer call her Pocahontas,” Trump said, throwing up his hand in mock exasperation. “I don’t know what we’re going to do. We’re going to have to come up with a different name. Elizabeth Warren – a very boring name. I’ve always said I have more Indian blood than her, and I have none.”
Trump also contended Democrats want to turn America into a socialist country such as Venezuela and wants to take away all American’s health care. However, he didn’t mention the Democrats support the Affordable Health Care Act, also known as “Obamacare.”
In introducing McSally, Trump said, “She’s tough and she’s brave and she’s smart and she can fly an airplane better than anybody.”
McSally took the microphone and soon told Trump, “Like my opponent said, ‘We are not the meth lab of democracy.’”
The Congresswoman is in a tight fight with fellow Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema for the seat to replace Jeff Flake in the Senate. McSally spoke for only four minutes of the time Trump was on stage.
Before Trump arrived, the early speakers did their best to keep on message before the main event.
Ducey called out Democrats such as Bernie Sanders, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. He implored the crowd to vote for McSally with the race neck and neck entering the final days.
“We can’t afford to take anything for granted,” Ducey yelled out to the crowd. “We can’t afford to squander any gains we have made as a state.”
The crowd was mostly civil, if not a little impatient to get in, before the event.
Police said some people were lining up as early as 1 p.m. the day before. Most who got into the venue had to be in line by morning. Those who showed up in the early afternoon were still hoping for a chance.
To help with crowd control, police began closing streets around 3 p.m. The Arizona Department of Transportation began alerting Loop 202 drivers as far as 15 miles away from the airport that rally parking was already full hours before the event.
Attendees who arrived after 3 were forced to walk at least a mile just to get to a line that stretched by most estimates about two miles around the airport and north up Sossaman toward Ray Road.
“When we got here we couldn’t even see the end of the line,” Susan Myres said. She then laughed and said, “All I have to say is, hashtag blue wave my ass (or use expletive?).”
The presence of protestors was minimal compared to other Trump events in Arizona over the last couple years. A group of about 20 protestors silently held signs near two pens of people where police were holding attendees near the front of the line as a crowd control measure.
This was no doubt Trump Country for the day. It felt like part rock festival, part tailgating at a football game, except the revelers were standing in a line and not drinking a cold one on the back of their trucks.
“It’s perfect out here,” Jon Myres said, soaking in the 80 degree weather just before Trump arrived. “I wouldn’t expect that.”
The path to the hanger itself was lined with food trucks, featuring barbecued chicken, tacos, Indian Fry Bread and homemade items. It was hard to walk ten feet without passing a T-Shirt stand. The choices of pro-Trump or liberal-bashing styles were endless.
The ubiquitous Trump “Make America Great Again” hats dominated the line, with at least half the people waiting wearing one if not more. It was as if it was baseball’s Opening Day and a team had handed them out to people as they passed through the turnstiles.
Instead, organizers handed out placards to those lucky enough to get inside the hangar. The slogans ranged from “Keep America Great Again” to “Finish the Wall.”
Those protestors who were visible outside the venue mostly refused to give interviews to the media or even acknowledge people were speaking to them. One Trump supporter who was waiting in line walked up to a woman holding a sign that read: “You can’t fix stupid but you can VOTE it out!”
The Trump supporter held out his hand to shake hers and said, “I appreciate you coming out.”
The woman screamed back, “Sir, please go away. We are not even talking to you.”
It was hard to tell if the man’s gesture was genuine.
Another group of protestors that was a bit more noticeable formed near the airport’s entrance on Sossaman Road, but far away from where the actual rally was taking place. Most attendees probably only saw those people when they were leaving and making the long walk back to their cars.
A number of people left the venue after finding out they wouldn’t be getting in around 6 p.m. A big video board outside the hangar allowed those who stayed to watch what they were missing inside. Some people in the outside crowd began leaving just minutes into Trump’s speech, figuring there was no point hanging around just to watch TV.
San Diego-resident Paul Marthaler, who was coincidentally vacationing in Arizona, was one of the attendees waiting in line for hours with no guarantees he’d get in. Marthaler questioned why organizers booked such a small venue.
“Well, the silent majority is still alive,” he said with a laugh.
Several people expressed concern about the venue’s size, but all of them said the chance to see Trump on the video board or the experience of saying they attended a presidential rally outweighed the disappointment of not getting in.
