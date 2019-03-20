Smoky meats, sizzling music on tap at fest

A crowd is expected to feast on brisket, pulled pork, turkey legs and other smoky treats while savoring the sounds of country music stars at a festival later this month in downtown Chandler.
The 102.5 KNIX Great American Barbeque & Beer Festival will take place from noon to 10 p.m. March 30 at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, 178 E. Commonwealth Ave.
About 20 food vendors, mostly Valley restaurants, will serve lots of barbecue favorites including ribs, macaroni and cheese topped with brisket, as well as chicken, loaded fries, sausage and cat fish, while craft beers from SanTan Brewing Company will also be sold to quench visitors’ thirst.
Besides buying lots of smoked meats, attendees can also satisfy their sweet tooth with desserts from Pinnacle Peak Pie Company, Space Scoops, an ice cream shop and Norah’s Sweet Potato Pie and More.
Expect keylime pie frozen on a stick as one of Pinnacle Peak Pie Company’s offerings.
The country music will be provided by Russell Dickerson, Dylan Scott, Jimmie Allen and Riley Green. Local country bands will also take the stage, said Jen Pruett, spokeswoman for HDE Agency. HDE Agency is producing the festival while KNIX 102.5 is the title sponsor.
“This event is so fun,” Pruett said. “We’re celebrating 10 years of doing this event. It’s something people look forward to each year. We’ve had people get engaged; People meet and get into relationships.
“My family comes out from California every year for it. It’s just a fun event to look forward to each year; eat some great food, see some amazing music,” she added.
West Alley BBQ, a restaurant on West Boston Street in downtown Chandler, is among the vendors, as is Elmer’s Tacos on North Arizona Avenue, which will sell tacos, burritos and quesadillas at the gathering.
SanTan Brewing Company, another well-known local business located near the festival on South San Marcos Place, will sell diverse craft beers including “spring seasonals,” Pruett said.
For the first time in its history, the fest will offer Coors Light beers. Sol, a Mexican beer, will give festival-goers another choice in brews.
Jack Daniel’s cocktails as well as Henry’s Hard Sparkling Waters also will be available. Youngsters and any teetotalers can buy soda and water.
Bounce houses, face painting and family-oriented vendors will help broaden the fest’s demographic reach.
The festival usually draws about 30,000 people.
A percentage of proceeds raised at the festival will go to the Downtown Chandler Community Partnership, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the city’s core as a regional destination for dining, shopping, living, culture and the arts.
Admission is $10 if purchased in advance at any Bashas’ store in the Valley or $15 in advance online at chandlerbbq.com. Tickets at the festival are $20.
Children ages 12 and under can attend the festival for free. Attendees buy food directly from the vendors and buy drink tickets for alcoholic beverages at the festival.
