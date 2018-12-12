Richard Guerra, director of music at the Parish of St. Benedict, likes to look at choirs like families.
And at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, two families will come together at St. Benedict’s, 16223 S. 48th St., when the choirs of both Catholic churches in Ahwatukee come together for their first joint concert.
Guerra and Corpus Christi choir director Matt Henry will direct the joint choir with a combined total of about 40 singers in a contemporary cantata that tells of the coming of Jesus through the spoken word and song. A few instrumentalists and vocalists will be presenting some solo pieces as well at the free, public event.
“This will be the second Christmas concert that St. Benedict’s has done, and I wanted to make it even more special,” Guerra said. “I asked Matt if he was interested in collaborating and was thrilled when he and his choir made themselves available.”
In a way, the concert will mark a professional reunion of sorts for Guerra and Henry, who worked together for a time when they were both at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Chandler.
A music director and associate director for 25 years, Guerra has been at St. Benedict’s for 2 ½ years after spending eight years as music director at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Gilbert.
Guerra, an Illinois native and Phoenix resident, said he’s been involved with church choirs virtually all his life.
Asked how he got into directing, he replied, “It happened organically,” adding, “When God opens a door, I walk through it. If I don’t, he pushes me.”
Henry, a Chandler resident, has been with Corpus Christi for 12 years – where he is director of music and liturgy – but has practiced his craft even longer in Ahwatukee.
The Mesa native taught music at Mountain Pointe High School for 14 years.
Though he said, “I have always liked to sing,” he also likes math and science, and so he started at Northern Arizona University with the intention of becoming a civil engineer.
Then fate intervened.
“I also joined the university men’s choir,” he explained. “The director asked me to consider if I had a vocation in music. I decided my calling was to make music and switched my major to music education. I sang in concert choir but also studied vocal jazz and opera performance. I balanced my church vocation and my teacher vocation for 13 years, often working 70-90 hours a week.
“About a year and a half ago, I made the decision to leave the teaching profession to focus on my church full-time,” Henry added.
Both men say they feel blessed to be with their respective parishes and even more so to have a chance to direct their choirs together.
Not that either their job or their preparations for the concert have been without a few challenges.
“Church choirs are like families, and there are always challenges – busy schedules, involvement in multiple ministries, our home lives and such,” Guerra said. “Additionally, many of my singers do not read music, so making sure they are confident in what they sing is key.”
But the two men and their choirs have managed through such challenges and are not only looking forward to Friday’s performance, but also to more collaborative works in the future.
“This is the first of what I hope will be many collaborative events, which we hope will continue to bring together the people of the Ahwatukee area,” Henry said.
Added Guerra: “It’s been great fun working together with Matt and the choir from Corpus Christi. They are incredibly talented.”
