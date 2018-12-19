Club West has lost what for a time was a popular restaurant on the golf course.
Biscuits Club West has closed for good.
When owner Lloyd Melton opened it in the clubhouse that overlooks the lake, many residents rejoiced that they had a Biscuits that was a lot closer than the other Ahwatukee Biscuits on Elliot Road near 48th Street.
The joy didn’t last long.
First, the county health department ordered him closed in March after inspectors found he was brining in water from a large, mobile water tank because Phoenix has shut off service to course owner Richard Breuninger and his Inter Tribal Golf Association.
Melton made a deal with the city and Breuninger to have his own water meter so the fate of the golf course’s supply wouldn’t be tied to the fate of his restaurant.
But as the course deteriorated over spring, Melton wasn’t attracting enough patrons, so he limited hours to just Friday-Sunday.
Finally, he gave up.
Although Melton could not be reached for comment, course owner Wilson Gee said, “He couldn’t make it.”
