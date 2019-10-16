City Councilman Sal DiCiccio is vowing to fight a proposed increase in Sky Harbor Airport fees imposed on Uber and Lyft rides to and from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
City Council was expected to vote on the proposal today, Oct. 16.
It’s part of a far-reaching ordinance updating parking regulations and lifts the cap on parking fee increases – leaving it to the airport director to decide the levy.
Among other provisions is a requirement for commercial drivers carrying passengers to and from the airport to pass a criminal background check. It appears rideshare drivers, however, would be exempt from this provision.
Calling the rideshare fee increase a “money grab,” DiCiccio said, “I absolutely oppose this proposal and will be voting against the fee increase.”
“Hard-working small business owners and ride-sharing services are a critical and growing part of our economy, and the benefits for airport passengers far outweigh the negatives that supporters of this proposal are claiming,” he said.
“The claims of those pushing this tax are patently false.”
The increase won the approval of a Phoenix City Council subcommittee headed by Councilwoman Thelda Williams earlier this month.
“All this is, is another tax on everyday citizens,” DiCiccio said. “This thinly disguised effort to increase revenues for airport parking, taxi and rail services is designed to do one thing and one thing only: force passengers to choose a less convenient, more costly alternative to ride share – one that pads the airport’s bottom line.”
While raising to $4 the $2.66 charge for rideshare pickups, the airport also wants a $4 levy on drop-offs – bringing to $5 the extra cost of rideshare roundtrips to and from Sky Harbor.
Beginning Jan. 1, the fee would increase steadily to $5 each way by 2024.
DiCiccio asked airport officials to explain the increase in terms of their cost-impact on the facility.
He explained how traffic cutting through the airport, in an attempt to avoid the I-10 Broadway Curve, likely has a significantly greater impact on airport roads.
But airport officials told DiCiccio all transportation modes impact the airport in some way, rideshares account for 83 percent of the costs to Sky Harbor.
The next biggest impact was courtesy shuttles at 6.8 percent, they said.
Followed by taxis at 6 percent and limousines at 2.2 percent.
In arguing for the removal of caps on parking rate increase, airport officials told city council in a memo:
“The airport must compete in the marketplace with several private companies that offer similar or comparable alternative products and services, and this competition will effectively ‘cap’ what the airport can charge for parking.
“The aviation director should possess discretion to assess market conditions and set competitive parking rates. For these reasons, the subcommittee voted to eliminate parking-rate caps.”
The caps range from $35 in the terminal garage to $14 in the economy lot.
In addition, the airport wants to raise the penalty for unattended vehicles to as much as $500 from the current $31,
Both rideshare giants Lyft and Uber have joined DiCiccio in opposing the fee increases.
“The immediate 200 percent fee increase and eventual $10 combined fee would make Sky Harbor one of the most expensive airports for rideshare users in the country,” Lyft told city council, accusing the city administration of putting the cost of airport infrastructure plans on the backs of passengers.
Uber said the increase “unfairly burdens ride-share customers, and could disproportionately impact cost-conscious riders.
“We support paying our fair share at airports across the country, but the city’s plan is irresponsible and unfair to Phoenix Sky Harbor riders,” the company added. “Any new fee structure should be equitable to all Sky Harbor users and ground transportation providers.”
The impact of fee increases likely will be felt by Ahwatukee residents.
During Mayor Kate Gallego’s appearance at a forum sponsored by the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce a month ago, Chamber Executive Director Andrew Hayes agreed with her assessment of the airport as a major economic engine and noted that many residents frequently use Sky Harbor.
