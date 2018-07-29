Desert Vista High School physical ed teacher Amanda Goe is stoked.
Her yoga program at Desert Vista has been become the nation’s first “registered yoga school” by the Yoga Alliance, a 20-year-old nonprofit that sets national standards for training yoga teachers across all yoga disciplines in the United States.
The school’s designation comes seven years after she started the class – offered as a physical education credit with advanced levels as electives.
Initially, Goe anticipated she might enroll a few students per section, or semester, when the class started.
She surprised herself and the administration when the number of interested students in the first year totaled 135 – enough to fill three sessions.
“It’s grown from just Yoga for Fitness-Yoga 1-2 for P.E. credit to three levels of Advanced Yoga as elective credit, and now the YTT (Yoga Teaching Training) program,” she said.
In years past, her advanced students went throughout the community teaching yoga to preschoolers, seniors in local nursing homes and peers with special needs, Goe said. They also taught future P.E. teachers at the ASU Polytechnic campus on how to teach yoga to elementary students.
But now, after being registered with Yoga Alliance, her classes hit a whole new level.
“Starting this 2018-2019 school year, we’ll offer two levels of yoga teacher training – year one and year two,” she explained. “When students take Yoga for Fitness, two years of Yoga Teacher Training (YTT) and anatomy and physiology, they’ll be able to graduate high school with their 200-hour yoga teacher training certificate, meaning they can start teaching right out of high school if they so choose.”
Completing the YTT program also allows students to obtain accreditation in CPR, automated external defibrillator and first aid training. They also can become a traditional Japanese Reiki master – another title held by Goe, who has taught at Desert Vista since 2005. Goe teaches three levels of Reiki at Desert Vista.
Goe has a diverse background. She studied communications as well as nutrition and dietetics at the University of Arizona, earned a master’s in cross-categorical special education, studied acupuncture/Chinese medicine at the International Institute of Chinese Medicine and holds her yoga instructor certification through Yoga Alliance and from Tempe’s Southwest Institute of Healing Arts.
Besides being a traditional Reiki Master teacher trained at that institute, she is certified as an instructor in CPR, first aid and automated external defibrillators through the National Safety Council.
She also serves on the Desert Vista Site Base Committee as a leader for sustainability, and for the past two years, has coached the varsity dance line, which consists of the pom and competitive hip-hop teams.
She’s also a world traveler, having visited Macedonia, Bulgaria, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Greece.
Yet, it is teaching yoga, she said, that brings her great fulfillment as she sees her students benefit in the present as well as in their post-high school lives.
“Traditional P.E. is great, but yoga appeals to a different kind of person. Your typical phys ed class might be fine if you’re playing intramural sports in college, but if the goal is to create a healthy, lifelong mindful fitness-oriented individual, then yoga is the way to go,” she said.
And don’t discount athletes’ attitudes toward yoga. They remain enthusiastic about it as well, said Goe.
“I’ve had athletes who have gone on to college on athletic scholarship, and they come back and tell me how yoga has helped them,” she said.
However, the alliance stresses that yoga training not include diagnosis or treatment of mental or physical health conditions and forbids any certified class from having “a substantial component instruction in diagnosis or treatment of mental or physical health conditions.”
She cited several former students who continue using yoga in their lives, including 2017 alum Caleb Simmons, who plays basketball for San Jose State in California and has hailed yoga for helping cut down on muscle cramps and muscle soreness.
“My body feels ready to do anything, anytime. I value that,” Simmons said. “It’s given me a different kind of strength.”
Sabrina Haines, a 2015 Desert Vista grad and former ASU basketball guard now playing for the University of Kentucky, said she also found it helpful in relaxing her muscles after a day of workouts.
“Plus it put my mind in a relaxed place; it makes a difference,” she said.
Isaiah Deutsch, who took yoga with Goe and then played at Pepperdine University on a baseball scholarship, still incorporates yoga into his daily routine.
“Our team did yoga three times a month, and I found yoga helped me mentally, with flexibility, recovery, balance in hitting and pitching and my coordination,” said the 2014 Desert Vista alumnus.
Present and former students rave about the value of yoga and their time learning the art from Goe.
She is the kind of teacher with whom students stay in touch long after they’ve graduated.
Devon Kennard, a 2009 grad and linebacker for the Detroit Lions, said, “Yoga helps me practice getting my body in positions I’m not used to so when they happen on the football field, it’s not foreign to me. Additionally, it allows me to work on flexibility and balance, which is a huge part of injury prevention. We don’t do yoga as a team in Detroit, but in New York (Giants) we did once a week.”
Sophia Alme, a Class of 2015 grad who is now a junior and science major at ASU while attending Southwest Institute of Health for her yoga teaching certification, said yoga not only increased her physical ability, but “changed my outlook on life.”
“Throughout high school, I battled with unbearable knee pain that would require surgery to fix. I was actually unable to participate in a regular P.E. or a weightlifting course. When I started yoga, that knee pain slowly faded. I know without yoga, I would have destroyed my knees leaving me without a choice to do the surgery,” she said. “Everything from my stress levels to how I treated and viewed others did a full 360. Thanks to Mrs. Goe, I was saved from a painful journey.”
She said Goe’s instruction and example inspired her to be a yoga instructor.
Laura Myers, Class of 2013, was in Desert Vista’s first yoga class.
“I took yoga for the first time with Amanda Goe during my senior year of high school,” said, adding she would have taken it earlier if it had been offered.
Myers, who just earned a marketing degree from ASU and works at a recording studio while working on second degree to become a music producer, added:
“I really can’t put into words how much yoga has helped me. It truly is beneficial for your mind, body and spirit, and it was one hour out of the day for a stressed-out high schooler like myself to be able to focus on yourself and relax.
“Coming into the class I could barely touch my toes, and having her workout regime every week helped target different parts of the body. Whether it was workout Wednesdays or mediation Mondays, there was always an important lesson behind each class. She taught us the importance of the strength within ourselves and how to mediate in order to approach our days with an open mind and spirit. Every day she always had a plan and, somehow, she made each lesson build off of one another. It is really rewarding to have been a part of her first year teaching the course. I knew it was going to be an amazing class, but I could have never guessed how much it would impact me.”
Myers remains involved in yoga, attending classes at Sun Ray Park, and practicing yoga or meditation before going to bed, or upon waking up.
“It’s still my favorite form of exercise because it’s easy to fit in, and it makes me feel strong and ready for whatever,” she said.
Kiara den Dulk, who graduated in May, began yoga with Goe as a sophomore.
“Yoga was my safe place, where I could share anything that was on my mind. Ms. Goe creates such a welcoming environment. I had so much fun doing yoga, learning new poses, and advancing in my practice. I remember that the first time I tried to meditate my mind was racing, but eventually I would just fall into a lull that took me to a meditative state,” she said.
“Throughout my three years, yoga was the class I would look forward to every single day as well as my friends in the class. Her teaching style is very fun and upbeat. I also became a Reiki master, thanks to Ms. Goe. Over the course of the years, Ms. Goe became a friend, and her positive attitude and way of viewing the world are something I really value. I learned so much more from her than just yoga,” den Dulk added.
This will be the third year of Ms. Goe’s yoga class for current student Lexi Strickland, 16, who said she originally signed up to earn the PE credit.
“At first, I just looked at yoga as an easy A class, but it has turned into so much more than that,” Lexi said. “Within the first couple of weeks of being in her class, I had already fallen in love with it. Her class has become my favorite part of each school day.”
She added, “Basically, my whole outlook on other people, myself, and life, in general, has changed, and for the better. I had a rocky sophomore year and focusing on yoga and meditating really helped me get through it. More specifically, my dad passed away when I was 10, and it is still raw for me. In these past few years, I’ve really begun to process what it all means. Him not being here for the milestones in my life, and yoga has been my rock through it all.”
Lexi said yoga helped her over the loss of her dad and continues to help her handle other emotional times, explaining:
“Whenever I got into a rough spot in my life, I’d usually just shut down and shut people out. However, with the help of yoga, and Ms. Goe, I started to really open up emotionally to my family and friends and it has been so much easier to start to be at peace with myself and my situation. I’ve learned how to handle certain situations and how to calm myself down when I feel like my life is spiraling. She probably doesn’t know this, but her class has gotten me through a lot these past couple of years. She centers her class on love and compassion. To be honest, I wish I had found yoga sooner.”
Goe said that the “main goal” of yoga is to still the mind.
“Some people don’t realize your yoga practice exists in every moment – driving in traffic, interacting with others. It is mindfulness. It is balance of everything in life.”
