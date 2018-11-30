Rehearsing a scene from “Noelphobia” are, from left, Charley Caballero, Madi Caballero, Tatum Willis, Zac Chapman (in chair), Jenna Schwessinger-Ricobono, Sydnie Vega, Danny Tuszynski and Bella Klein. Writer/director David Kruse Coste saiys the cast for the annual, original Christmas musicals he produces at Esperanza Lutheran Church in Ahwatukee gets biggr every year because no one gets turned down in auditions.